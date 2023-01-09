Oil is up more than 1% on optimism about demand as China’s borders reopen

China reopens its borders in a final farewell to the non-spread of the Corona virus

Hopes of a slowdown in US interest rate hikes add to the risk sentiment

Oil’s gains followed a drop of more than 8% last week

The New York Fed survey found a decline in near-term inflation expectations

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Monday after China’s move to reopen its borders boosted expectations for fuel demand and overshadowed global recession fears.

The rally was part of a broader risk appetite boosted by the reopening of the world’s largest crude importer and hopes for softer increases in US interest rates, as stocks rose and the dollar weakened.

Brent crude rose $1.29, or 1.6%, to $79.80 a barrel by 1:29 pm ET (1829 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.32, or 1.8%, to $75.09.

“The gradual reopening of the Chinese economy will provide an infinite additional layer of price support,” said Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM.

The rise followed last week’s drop of more than 8% for both oil benchmarks, their largest weekly drop at the start of a year since 2016.

As part of a “new phase” in the fight against COVID-19, China opened its borders over the weekend for the first time in three years. Domestically, trips are expected to reach 2 billion during the Lunar New Year season, nearly double last year and 70% of 2019 levels, Beijing says.

In oil-related developments, China issued a second batch of crude import quotas for 2023, according to sources and documents seen by Reuters, raising the total for this year by 20% over the same period last year.

Although oil rebounded on Monday, there remains concern that the massive influx of Chinese travelers could cause a further surge in COVID infections while broader economic concerns remain.

These concerns are reflected in the structure of the oil market. The near-term Brent and US crude contracts are trading at a discount compared to the next month, a structure known as a contango, which usually indicates bearish tendencies. And

Meanwhile, American households see weak inflation in the near term and expect to spend significantly less, even as their incomes are expected to continue to rise, the New York Federal Reserve said Monday in its December survey of consumer expectations. Read more

The bank reported that respondents to the monthly survey said they see inflation a year from now at 5%, from 5.2% in November, the lowest reading since July 2021.

“The New York Fed data should be supportive of oil prices, as they indicate that inflation has peaked,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly) Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Noah Browning, Florence Tan and Jesselyn Lear. Editing by David Goodman, David Evans, and Cynthia Osterman

