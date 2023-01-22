Olaf Scholes pledges that France and Germany will support Ukraine “as long as necessary”.

Moscow says it is advancing on two cities in Zaporozhye province
The Russian army is advancing towards two towns in Zaporizhia (southern Ukraine) administrative region (oblast), where clashes with troops from Kyiv have intensified this week, an Israeli leader said on Sunday. “The front is mobile, especially in two directions: Origiv and Huliapol”Vladimir Rokov told Russian news agency RIA Novosti. “The effort is in our hands”he added.
The two towns, each with around 15,000 inhabitants before the war, are 65 kilometers and 100 kilometers southeast of Zaporizhia, respectively, controlled by Kyiv, the capital of the region of the same name.
The Ukrainian military announced in its morning press release, only on Saturday “More than fifteen areas were targeted by artillery” Russian in this region. On Saturday, the Russian military said it had carried out “Offensive Actions” In this area, will pass “Favorable Lines and Levels”Without giving further details.
Mr Rogow said earlier this week “Intensity of War” was “strongly” increases “Across the entire front row” In the province of Zaporizhia. Contact between Ukrainian and Russian forces in this area has not moved for months.
Currently, the center of conflict is in Donetsk Oblast, Donbass (Eastern Ukraine). Around Bagmouth, fighting was intense on Friday. According to a senior US official, Ukraine should focus on a major counteroffensive in the spring, not the defense of the city, which is now largely destroyed and almost empty of its population. But the Battle of Pakmud has become a political issue and a landmark: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went to the front lines in December to reinforce his forces, while Russia wants to declare victory, After a series of setbacks she suffered a fall.
