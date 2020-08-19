Ole Gunnar Solskjaer swaps transfer industry for supermarket as he requires break from hunt for Sancho and new centre back

MANCHESTER UNITED boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not be obtaining his fingers on a trophy this 7 days – so created do with selecting up the weekly procuring rather.

The Pink Devils crashed out of the Europa League on Sunday following a slim 2-1 semi-ultimate defeat to Sevilla in Cologne.

But the Norwegian has designed absolutely sure that while United’s trophy cabinet will not have any new additions, the Solskjaers’ kitchen cupboards will.

United fans will be hoping that his summer searching doesn’t halt there, even so, with a good deal of targets reportedly on the club’s radar.

No1 on their listing all year has been Jadon Sancho, whilst Borussia Dortmund are still enjoying hardball over their prized asset.

United missed the Bundesliga side’s August 10 deadline to concur a offer, whilst still hope to locate a way to make the transfer happen.

Michael Zorc, Sebastian Kehl and Hans-Joachim Watzke of the Dortmund hierarchy, having said that, have all publicly dominated out the prospective go.

A single option appeared to be forming in the form of Ousmane Dembele, despite the fact that Barcelona chiefs have now rubbished that deal’s prospective customers much too.

United are also considered to be chasing a centre-again, with a variety of names getting been pointed out.

Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly is a desire goal, even though West Ham’s Issa Diop is on their radar.

They look to have skipped out on Hellas Verona’s Marash Kumbulla, even so, with the younger defender seemingly Inter Milan-bound.

Solskjaer will also be hoping to keep his current home in order, with Dean Henderson’s potential a issue of competition.

Chelsea have been sniffing close to the extraordinary young goalkeeper, although SunSport final night revealed that he will be presented £100,000-a-7 days by United to keep place.

