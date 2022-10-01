Ole Miss vs Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Ole Miss vs Kentucky predictions, game preview, how to watch. Fifth week, Saturday 1 October

Ole Miss vs Kentucky How to watch

Date: Saturday October 1

Playing time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Foot Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

How to watch: ESPN

Record: Ole Miss (4-0), Kentucky (4-0)

Ole Miss vs Kentucky Game Preview

Why does Kentucky win?

Wild cats have their man back.

They made it 4-0 without a running game, but Will Leavis plays like the great professional quarterback he is, the defense has stuck, and…

2.4 yards per carry for the 123rd ranked ground game in the country. That is about to change with Chris Rodriguez returning after missing the first month due to an off-court issue.

1,379 yards, nine touchdowns last year would have fed the ball straight away against an Ole Miss defense that was better, but moved for 262 yards in a very close 35-27 fight against Tulsa.

Give Rodriguez some time to get back into shape, but if he can do it anythingLevis will explode.

Why wins Ole Miss

Ole Miss’s offense can work a bit too.

The USC move QB Jaxson Dart was solid, but it’s the ground game that took possession over the course of the first month with SEC-Best 281 yards per game with great spin.

Kentucky is strong against running and should prevent the Dart from taking off, but it has to deal with a passing attack for the first time all season.

The Rebels will do what they do on the ground, but as long as Dart is able to reach 60% and lift it higher in third defeats, it will take the UK out of its game.

There’s little pressure generated by the Wildcat lane rush, the offensive line lights up Levis, and…

What will happen

No, really, can Kentucky handle a scrolling game?

Nothing against Anthony Richardson, but he has yet to arrive with his consistency – the UK has come up with the top six selection needed to beat Florida.

No, really, can the Ole Miss handle a ground attack?

Georgia Tech doesn’t really count, and last week’s Tulsa Day was a little worrisome.

Both teams will try to control the tempo, and both teams will do what they do when attacking, but…

The Ole Miss’s defense – as refined as it may be – won’t come too late.

UK Back Domain will pull this off.

Ole Miss vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Kentucky 30, Ole Miss 26

Font: Ole Miss -6.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS confidence of 5:2

Must see Ole Miss vs Kentucky rating (out of 5): 4

