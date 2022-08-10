Olivia Newton-John: Australian landmarks glow pink to honor singer and cancer activist

Newton John’s image has also been carried alongside Fed Square, an arts and culture venue in downtown Melbourne.
Newton-John has survived two bouts of breast cancer, one in the early 1990s and one in 2017. In September 2018, she revealed that she was battling cancer again, this time at the base of her spine.
Despite her struggles, Newton-John maintained a positive outlook.
“With the number of people suffering from cancer increasing every day, I believe we are in a world desperate for a cure, and I am committed to doing everything I can to help.”
After her death, the organization said in a statement that “Newton-John’s generous support and gift have provided hope and changed the lives of thousands of cancer patients.”
Hours after her death, Andrews said the state would speak to Newton-John’s family about the possibility of a state funeral. Newton’s niece John Totti Goldsmith later told CNN affiliate Nine Network that they intended to give their consent.
The Prime Minister’s Office has yet to announce or confirm the funeral details.
