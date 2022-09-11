On the 200th day of the conflict, Russia withdrew its forces from Palaglia and Isium in the face of Kew’s advances to the east.

Cover Image: Juan Barretto/AFP
- Ukraine now lives its 200e Battle Day. kyiv said, Saturday September 10, Advances on the southern front and the recapture of Kubyansk in the east confirmed. This important city is located on the Russian military supply routes. This Ukrainian victory could significantly affect Moscow’s ability to provide and provide effective logistical support to its positions on the Eastern Front. The Ukrainian army captured some “2,000 Kilometer Territory” Since the beginning of September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced His daily address. He did not mention km2.
- The Russian military announced on Saturday that “taken” His strength kyiv reports on progress in Balaklia and Izyom in eastern Ukraine. “collect” Near Donetsk, further south. In the separatist region, the situation is “difficult”Pro-Russian separatist leader Denis Bushilin was recognized on Saturday.
- According to information from the Russian press agency TASS, it was taken GuardianResidents of encroached areas have been advised Exit from Kharkiv region to Russia. That “Life Saving”Moscow, confirmed the administrator of the zone established by Vitaly Ganchev.
- Because negotiations with Moscow are currently impossible “Nobody Believes” Russian authorities, The President of Ukraine decided on Friday at the annual international forum Yalta European Strategy (YES) in Kyiv. In an interview Sunday newspaper, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vladimir Putin was bluntly called a “liar”. ” Experience has shown us that the best arena for discussions with Putin is the battlefield.He declared. According to a Ukrainian news website, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken raised the idea of resuming peace talks during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyi in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday.
- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmikel expressed his regret on Saturday A “Passive Behavior” From the International Monetary Fund, worry about “Term Limitation” In the IMF’s review of Ukraine’s request for aid. Ukraine asked the IMF in August for a new aid package, with its economy, hit hard by the Russian invasion, at risk of shrinking by more than 30% this year.
- Union External Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbach He arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday for a surprise visit “show” That Ukraine “can count” In support of Berlin, his ministry announced. Germany will continue to support Kiev “By providing arms, humanitarian and financial assistance until taken”M assures.me Cited in Baerbach, a contacted His services. It was his second visit to Kiev since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
