September 20, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

One hundred houses were destroyed and 5,000 people were evacuated after the volcano erupted in the Canaries

Rusty Knowles September 20, 2021

The Gumbre Viza volcano has been under close observation for a week due to a major surge in seismic activity.

The Cumbre Viza volcano, which erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma, continued its volcanic eruption on Monday afternoon, September 20th. Magma destroyed a hundred houses. A total of 5,000 people have been forced to flee their homes since the blast began Sunday afternoon. The Canaries Regional Government has clarified on Twitter that no new eruption is planned at this time because the volcano is flowing. “Towards the sea”.

The first eruption on the island of La Palma in 50 years did not cause any casualties, but has already caused significant damage. Videos circulating on social media showed lava flows that could burn trees, completely cover roads and penetrate homes through open windows.

When asked about public television (TVE), Mariano Hernandez Zapada, head of local authority on the island of La Palma, spoke of the ruined landscape. “Volcanic Tongues” Height “About six meters” And “It swallows everything in their path”. According to the Canary Islands Volcano Company, these currents progress at an average speed of 700 meters per hour, with temperatures reaching around 1,000 C.

