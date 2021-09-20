One hundred houses were destroyed and 5,000 people were evacuated after the volcano erupted in the Canaries

The Gumbre Viza volcano has been under close observation for a week due to a major surge in seismic activity.

The Cumbre Viza volcano, which erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma, continued its volcanic eruption on Monday afternoon, September 20th. Magma destroyed a hundred houses. A total of 5,000 people have been forced to flee their homes since the blast began Sunday afternoon. The Canaries Regional Government has clarified on Twitter that no new eruption is planned at this time because the volcano is flowing. “Towards the sea”.

Lava waste in its path in La Bama: 100 houses destroyed The lava, which is advancing at 700 meters and 1,075 degrees Celsius per hour, has already destroyed more than 100 homes and crops, forcing the evacuation of 5,000 people. #VolcanLaPalma pic.twitter.com/Giq1R54n2t – Link BTC Televisión Canaria (oneConexion_BTC) September 20, 2021

The first eruption on the island of La Palma in 50 years did not cause any casualties, but has already caused significant damage. Videos circulating on social media showed lava flows that could burn trees, completely cover roads and penetrate homes through open windows.

Lava rivers flowing in the western slopes # Lapalma In the direction of the coast, they bury terrestrial, electrical and telephone communications and, over the next few hours, generate acid rain as they reach the ocean. Professor @ULPGC Jose Mangas pic.twitter.com/cyoYbcYOjB – RTVCes (@RTVCes) September 20, 2021

When asked about public television (TVE), Mariano Hernandez Zapada, head of local authority on the island of La Palma, spoke of the ruined landscape. “Volcanic Tongues” Height “About six meters” And “It swallows everything in their path”. According to the Canary Islands Volcano Company, these currents progress at an average speed of 700 meters per hour, with temperatures reaching around 1,000 C.