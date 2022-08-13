August 13, 2022

One person died and dozens were injured when strong winds ripped through a festival south of Valencia

Rusty Knowles August 13, 2022 1 min read

By Sudouest.fr

A gust of wind blew away part of the main stage and the entrance to the Medusa festival on Cullera Beach, south of Valencia. Provisional reports show one person dead and around 40 injured

One person died and dozens were injured after several structures at the Medusa Sunbeach festival collapsed on Cullera beach, 50 kilometers south of Valencia, according to Spanish media.

From Friday to Saturday at two o’clock in the morning, the Spanish national meteorological agency Aemet explains, there were “hot flashes” with “very strong winds and a sudden rise in temperature”. The event went from the Murcia region to Valencia.

Several structures of the festival collapsed, including part of the main stage and other blocks. A 22-year-old festival-goer was killed and dozens more injured.

The site was immediately evacuated and the festival, which was expected to draw around 320,000 people until Monday, was “temporarily suspended” by the event’s management, who announced they were “absolutely devastated and appalled by what has happened”.

