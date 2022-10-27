October 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

One person is dead and four others are seriously injured in a stabbing attack near Milan

Rusty Knowles October 28, 2022 2 min read

One person died and 4 others including a football player were injured Spanish In the attack on Pablo Mari knife This Thursday at a nearby shopping center MilanoThe media reported the provoking isolated action of an unbalanced person.

A Italian The 46-year-old, who suffered from mental disorders, was arrested minutes later in Assago, a suburb of Milan, in the late afternoon, Italian news agency Anza reported. According to the same source, the person killed was an employee of the Carrefour hypermarket located inside the shopping center where the attack took place. According to Ansa, four people were seriously injured in the attack.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our employees following today’s attack at the Carrefour hypermarket in Assago,” Christophe Rabatel, CEO of Carrefour Italy, responded in a press release.

Pablo Mari is on the injured list

According to the first elements of the investigation, the assailant, who was being treated for depression, grabbed a knife from a cupboard before attacking several bystanders.

In a message published on Facebook, the president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, pointed out that “a young employee of the supermarket (…) unfortunately lost his life”, adding that the others injured “fortunately do not appear to be in mortal danger.” .

Among the injured is Spanish footballer Pablo Mari, with the central defender on loan to Monza (Serie A). Arsenal. Hospitalized, he was conscious and able to speak, a person close to the club told AFP.

“Dear Pablo, we are very close to you and your family, we love you and continue to fight as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will recover soon,” Monza’s executive director Adriano Galliani wrote. In a tweet published by the club.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

New NASA instrument detects methane ‘super-emitters’ from space

October 27, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Climate: Russia may have accelerated the planet’s energy transition despite itself – 10/27/2022 at 08:14

October 27, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky says ‘heavily fighting continues in Donetsk region’

October 27, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

How The Black Panther 2 Honored Chadwick Boseman

October 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Study finds that bumblebees enjoy playing with balls | animal behavior

October 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
8 min read

Fantasy Football Rankings – Week 8: Sleepers, Starts, and Sits – Michael Carter, Paris Campbell, and more

October 28, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Gotham Knights briefly gave up hacking protection

October 28, 2022 Len Houle