One person is dead and four others are seriously injured in a stabbing attack near Milan

One person died and 4 others including a football player were injured Spanish In the attack on Pablo Mari knife This Thursday at a nearby shopping center MilanoThe media reported the provoking isolated action of an unbalanced person.

A Italian The 46-year-old, who suffered from mental disorders, was arrested minutes later in Assago, a suburb of Milan, in the late afternoon, Italian news agency Anza reported. According to the same source, the person killed was an employee of the Carrefour hypermarket located inside the shopping center where the attack took place. According to Ansa, four people were seriously injured in the attack.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our employees following today’s attack at the Carrefour hypermarket in Assago,” Christophe Rabatel, CEO of Carrefour Italy, responded in a press release.

Pablo Mari is on the injured list

According to the first elements of the investigation, the assailant, who was being treated for depression, grabbed a knife from a cupboard before attacking several bystanders.

In a message published on Facebook, the president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, pointed out that “a young employee of the supermarket (…) unfortunately lost his life”, adding that the others injured “fortunately do not appear to be in mortal danger.” .

Among the injured is Spanish footballer Pablo Mari, with the central defender on loan to Monza (Serie A). Arsenal. Hospitalized, he was conscious and able to speak, a person close to the club told AFP.

Our thoughts are with Pablo Mari and the other victims of today’s horrific incident in Italy. We’ve been in touch with Pablo’s agent, who told us he’s in hospital and not seriously injured. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 27, 2022 Access to this content has been blocked out of respect for your consent See also The pilot of the plane fell ill: an inexperienced passenger miraculously lands Click on ” I agree », you agree to the placing of cookies by external services so that you can access the content of our partners I agree And feel free to accept all cookies for one day only with the “I accept today” button in the banner below to get better pay for 20 minutes. More information on the page Cookie Management Policy.

“Dear Pablo, we are very close to you and your family, we love you and continue to fight as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will recover soon,” Monza’s executive director Adriano Galliani wrote. In a tweet published by the club.