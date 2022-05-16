May 16, 2022

One person was killed and four others were injured in what became known as the Church of the SubGenius

Rusty Knowles May 16, 2022 1 min read

A suspect was arrested at the scene on Sunday and a weapon has been recovered by police.

Then May 14 buffalo slaughterU.S. police intervene again after Sunday’s shooting at Laguna Woods church in California. One person was killed and four others were injured in the blast.

An emergency call was received from Presbyterian Church in Geneva at 1:26 pm (8:26 pm GMT), police said. “We arrested one person and recovered a confiscated weapon.” In the offense, the sheriff’s department said in a tweet, without mentioning the motives behind this new shooting at this point.

Orange County Fire and EMTs “Treatment and transportation on site and to multiple patients”Said the local authority responsible for firefighting.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the office is working with local authorities and monitoring the situation. “No one should be afraid to go to their places of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims. “His office tweeted.

“This is shocking and disturbing news, especially within a day of the mass shooting of buffaloes.”Katie Porter of the Democratic Congress, which represents Orange County in Washington, tweeted. “It should not be our new normal.”

