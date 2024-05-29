One person was killed while operating a jet engine at Amsterdam Airport

A person died on Wednesday after “ending up” inside the engine of a running plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, officials said, although the circumstances of the person’s death remain unclear.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, the official carrier of the Netherlands, He said in a statement The episode concerns flight KL1341, which was scheduled to take off for Billund, Denmark.

“We are currently taking care of the passengers and staff who witnessed the accident in Schiphol,” the airline said.

It was not clear whether the person who died, whose name was not revealed, entered the plane’s engine or was pulled into it. KLM did not say whether the person who died was an airline employee or an airport worker.