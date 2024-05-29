One person was killed while operating a jet engine at Amsterdam Airport

A person died on Wednesday after “ending up” inside the engine of a running plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, officials said, although the circumstances of the person’s death remain unclear.
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, the official carrier of the Netherlands, He said in a statement The episode concerns flight KL1341, which was scheduled to take off for Billund, Denmark.
“We are currently taking care of the passengers and staff who witnessed the accident in Schiphol,” the airline said.
It was not clear whether the person who died, whose name was not revealed, entered the plane’s engine or was pulled into it. KLM did not say whether the person who died was an airline employee or an airport worker.
Schiphol Airport said in a message published in Dutch on Social media “A horrific accident occurred where a person ended up in an airplane engine.”
The airport said: “Our thoughts are with the relatives, and we are taking care of the passengers and colleagues who saw this.”
The Dutch military police said that the passengers on board the plane disembarked after the accident Social mediaAdding that they are investigating.
the pictures Which was circulated on social networking sites Fire engines and other emergency vehicles were shown next to the plane on the runway.
The plane was an Embraer ERJ-190, a twin-engine plane, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks air travel. The plane carries up to 100 people, and is known as the “Cityhopper” because it is used for short trips within Europe. According to the airline.
Fatal accidents like the one that occurred Wednesday on airport runways, which implement strict security measures, are rare.
In January, a man died after climbing into a plane’s engine at Salt Lake City International Airport. The police said The man arrived at the plane by passing through the airport’s emergency exit door. Police said he died at the airport after life-saving efforts failed.
Claire Moses Contributed to reports.
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
American Airlines shares decline after cutting second-quarter guidance
American Airlines’ chief commercial officer makes a surprise exit
‘We’re about to go into the ocean’: Passengers on a flight to Florida were told to prepare for a possible water landing