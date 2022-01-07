One year after the attack on the Capitol, the QAnon community became Balkanis, but still influential

On September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia, a man in a QAnon T-shirt waits for Donald Trump. Despite the setback for the former president, the conspiracy movement has not disappeared. AFP via SEAN RAYFORD / GETTY IMAGES

On January 6, 2021, the whole world discovered a shirtless man with horns on his head, proudly posing at the heart of the United States Capitol. Like millions of Internet users addicted to conspiracy theories, “QAnon Shaman” (Jack Angeli, real name) believes in prophecy, according to which Donald Trump is backed by “Q”, a mysterious company that reveals itself in proverbs on the Internet. A pedosatanist network in the White House. Despite the election victory, according to Joe Biden, who stole them, he will run for a second term.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers One year later, back to the day when American democracy faltered

The prophecy was not fulfilled, and on January 20, Mr. On the day of Biden’s inauguration, Mr. Mr. Trump left the Oval Office, and Mr. who rejected the movement and the former president. Angeli, Has been condemned Forty-one months imprisonment. With him, many QAnons (nicknames, “Q” and “anonymous” abbreviations for his followers) were disappointed. Like the repentant conspirator Jidhard Jadeja on Surrealist TV Moment Apologized To a CNN presenter for believing he was eating kids. But others believed more firmly than ever that these layers existed.

Born in 2017, how many people today are there to adhere to this system of magic, trumpet and millennial beliefs that have spread to far-right conspiracy forums like 8chan or 8kun? It is not possible to calculate the magnitude of the event. In particular, if some people have faith in Kay and Donald Trump, they can be prone to fiction.

Marginalized movement, but it was followed

According to many studies, Between 3% and 7% Americans identified in 2020 as members of the QAnon movement. Since January 6, 2021, Facebook, one of the leading major platforms, has destroyed thousands of pages and profiles close to this community, pushing them to very narrow networks such as Odyssey, VK or Telegram.

Less centralized, his militant heart continues to re-read the news under his deceptive conspiracy prism. One year after his “toy” throne, Mr. Biden is said to have been imprisoned in White House prisons, generally replaced by an actor, while the real power lies secretly in the hands of the military and Mr Trump. As for other leaders, like Emmanuel Macron, they will be hanged in 2018, instead of appearing.

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers “If nothing happens, we will pass on fools”: How a conspiracy channel QAnon enjoyed Joe Biden’s inauguration

This ridiculous story may seem trivial today, but in a widespread way QAnon’s conspiracy thinking software has deeply radiated American society. By the end of spring 2021, one-third of Americans Continued to believe Mr. Biden 2020 conspiracy theory of “stealing” the US election, and 15% too For the existence of a pedosatonic elite that controls society in the shadows. QAnon Two central theories in imagination.

61.41% of you should read this article. The rest is for subscribers only.