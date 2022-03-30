OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a significant discount in the US

Update March 29th at 1:00 PM ET: OnePlus also shows the charging capabilities of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The article has been updated to reflect the new information.

What you need to know

OnePlus details the upcoming flagship ahead of the global launch on March 31st.

OnePlus 10 Pro will have 65W low wired charging for North American units.

Wireless charging will remain at 50W.

We’re just days away from the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, and OnePlus decided to detail its latest release on a forum on Monday. The new phone will be virtually identical inside and out to the variant that was released earlier this year in China. However, US models will come with a significant reduction in shipping.

according to Forum postWhile OnePlus 10 Pro Units in Europe and India will support 80W SuperVOOC charging, while the North American variant will only support 65W. This basically keeps the charging speed in line with previous OnePlus flagship phones. When asked about this decision, a member of the OnePlus forum explained why US models receive slower charging speeds:

“In North America, the OnePlus 10 Pro supports 65W SUPERVOOC. This is because 80W SUPERVOOC does not currently support 110 or 120V AC – the typical standard for power outlets in the region.”

It’s disappointing that the US won’t be bogged down in shipping speeds. However, OnePlus Explains further Charging the 10 Pro remains “the fastest charging standard in North America”, as it can charge the phone’s 5,000mAh battery in just 34 minutes. This is much faster than the speeds you provide Best Android Phones They are sold in the US, especially Samsung, whose latest flagship is capped at 45W.

Fortunately, wireless charging does not appear to be affected. OnePlus has also clarified that the OnePlus 10 Pro will keep the 50W AirVOOC fast, which can fully charge the phone in 47 minutes. The 10 Pro for the US will also have the same Smart Charge Protection feature as the other variants.

The interior of OnePlus 10 Pro (Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus also highlights other features and specifications, such as Snapdragon 8 first generation Chipset, custom cooling system, and software improvements to OxygenOS 12.1. Together, we hope these will allow the OnePlus 10 Pro to live up to the claim of “20% improved performance and 30% improved energy efficiency” while avoiding Thermal issues in Galaxy S22.

In the meantime, you can still Reserve your OnePlus 10 Pro Now to receive a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro and early shipping.