March 30, 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a significant discount in the US

Len Houle March 30, 2022 2 min read

Update March 29th at 1:00 PM ET: OnePlus also shows the charging capabilities of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The article has been updated to reflect the new information.

What you need to know

  • OnePlus details the upcoming flagship ahead of the global launch on March 31st.
  • OnePlus 10 Pro will have 65W low wired charging for North American units.
  • Wireless charging will remain at 50W.

We’re just days away from the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, and OnePlus decided to detail its latest release on a forum on Monday. The new phone will be virtually identical inside and out to the variant that was released earlier this year in China. However, US models will come with a significant reduction in shipping.

