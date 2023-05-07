Online crossword puzzle and sudoku answers for 05/06/2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
Crossword
USA Today Crossword
Play USA today Crossword puzzle.
Los Angeles Times Crossword
Today’s Crossword (McMeel)
Daily commuter crossword puzzle
Sudoku
Gamble
Confusion: a risky immune joint
Answer: When the elephants worked together to move the fallen trees, they were – “multi-tubes”
(distributed by the Tribune Content Agency)
Cipher puzzles
Celebrity Blades
“I learned to love myself, because I fall asleep with myself every night and wake up with myself every morning.” Gabourey Sidibe
(distributed by Andrews McMeel)
CryptoQuot
There are few hours in life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea. – Henry James
(distributed by King Features)
encryption
I was objecting to my doctor’s surgical method, but he replied, “That’s just the way I work.”
(distributed by King Features)
other puzzles
bewildered
Chad Haiti Spain Sudan Ghana Uganda
(distributed by the Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
MIAMI, IMPED, DEMANDS, STUPID, DEMEAN
(distributed by Andrews McMeel)
kenkin
scrapgrams
7 little words
- pliers
- Klein
- PROCLAIM
- completely
- decline
- Shapes
- gangs
(distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the words
Rich plains of the Riverina
(Distribution of Creators Syndicate)
Kobuk
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Pixel tablet leak reveals screen, battery and release date specifications
Hate passwords? You’re in luck – Google ignores them
Discord username changes have gamers worried