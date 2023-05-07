Online crossword puzzle and sudoku answers for 05/06/2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

Crossword

USA Today Crossword

Play USA today Crossword puzzle.

Los Angeles Times Crossword

Today’s Crossword (McMeel)

Daily commuter crossword puzzle

Sudoku

Gamble

Confusion: a risky immune joint

Answer: When the elephants worked together to move the fallen trees, they were – “multi-tubes”

(distributed by the Tribune Content Agency)

Cipher puzzles

Celebrity Blades

“I learned to love myself, because I fall asleep with myself every night and wake up with myself every morning.” Gabourey Sidibe

(distributed by Andrews McMeel)

CryptoQuot

There are few hours in life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea. – Henry James

(distributed by King Features)

encryption

I was objecting to my doctor’s surgical method, but he replied, “That’s just the way I work.”

(distributed by King Features)

other puzzles

bewildered

Chad Haiti Spain Sudan Ghana Uganda

(distributed by the Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

MIAMI, IMPED, DEMANDS, STUPID, DEMEAN

(distributed by Andrews McMeel)

kenkin

scrapgrams

7 little words

pliers Klein PROCLAIM completely decline Shapes gangs

(distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the words

Rich plains of the Riverina

(Distribution of Creators Syndicate)

Kobuk