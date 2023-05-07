May 7, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Online crossword puzzle and sudoku answers for 05/06/2023

Len Houle May 7, 2023 1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

Crossword

USA Today Crossword

Play USA today Crossword puzzle.

Los Angeles Times Crossword

-

Today’s Crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily commuter crossword puzzle

-

Sudoku

-

Gamble

Confusion: a risky immune joint

Answer: When the elephants worked together to move the fallen trees, they were – “multi-tubes”

(distributed by the Tribune Content Agency)

Cipher puzzles

Celebrity Blades

“I learned to love myself, because I fall asleep with myself every night and wake up with myself every morning.” Gabourey Sidibe

See also  Make ChatGPT work for you with these browser extensions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Pixel tablet leak reveals screen, battery and release date specifications

May 7, 2023 Len Houle
4 min read

Hate passwords? You’re in luck – Google ignores them

May 7, 2023 Len Houle
6 min read

Discord username changes have gamers worried

May 6, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Kate and Charlotte’s royal twinning moment at coronation // A look back

May 7, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

A Pittsburgh woman wins first prize in the Pittsburgh Marathon

May 7, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

Female astronauts may be a ticket to Mars

May 7, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Online crossword puzzle and sudoku answers for 05/06/2023

May 7, 2023 Len Houle