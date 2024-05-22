OpenAI and News Corp close AI licensing deal for Wall Street Journal, New York Post

OpenAI’s Sam Altman; News Corp Robert Thompson

Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images; Paul Morigi/Getty Images

OpenAI has closed another major media licensing deal.

The artificial intelligence company signed a deal with News Corp. It will bring content from its media pool into ChatGPT and other OpenAI products.

“Through this partnership, OpenAI has permission to display content from News Corp’s headlines in response to user questions and to enhance its products, with the ultimate goal of providing people with the ability to make informed choices based on trusted information and news sources.” he said in the ad.

News Corp Properties The Wall Street Journal, baron, Market monitoringInvestor’s Business Daily, FN, And New York Post; The Times, Sunday Times And the sun; Australiannews.com.auThe Daily Telegraph, The Courier-Mail, The Advertiser, And Herald Sun It’s all part of the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed.

News Corp. It will also “share journalistic expertise” with OpenAI “to help ensure the highest standards of journalism across OpenAI’s offerings.”

News Corp CEO Robert Thompson has previously said he expects AI deals to eventually generate “significant” revenue for the company, saying on an earnings call last year that “generative AI engines are only as advanced as their inputs and need constant renewal to stay afloat.” “. Appropriate. We are proud to partner with responsible suppliers of AI products and their visionary leaders.

The deal with News Corp comes amid a flurry of other deals from OpenAI, including a deal with Reddit last week, and a deal with… the people Owner Dotdash Meredith earlier in May.

But it also comes days after OpenAI found itself in hot water after actress Scarlett Johansson sent legal letters to the company, accusing it of trying to cut a deal for her voice as part of a new ChatGPT audio feature, only to see the company release an audio that sounded very similar to Johansson called ” “Sky”.

“We believe the historic agreement will set new standards for honesty, virtue and value in the digital age,” Thompson said. “We are delighted to have found principle partners in Sam Altman and his talented and trusted team who understand the business and social importance of journalists and journalism. This historic agreement is not the end of the story, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship in which we are jointly committed to finding and delivering insight and integrity immediately.”

“Our partnership with News Corp is a proud moment for journalism and technology,” added Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. “We deeply value News Corp’s history as a leader in reporting breaking news around the world, and we are excited to enhance our users’ access to its high-quality reporting. Together, we are laying the foundation for a future in which AI deeply respects, enhances and supports the standards of global journalism.”