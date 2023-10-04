Opening of the criminal trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman Fried

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday opened the criminal trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a simple message: He intentionally “lied to the world,” leading to one of the largest financial frauds ever.

Mr. Bankman-Fried’s lawyer gave a very different account. The lawyer said the former cryptocurrency mogul was merely a bona fide businessman who acted “in good faith” to make his company successful, without any intent to defraud anyone.

Dueling arguments are at the heart of Mr. Bankman-Fried’s trial, which has become the highest-profile prosecution of a business executive since Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of fraud early last year.

Mr Bankman-Fried, 31, a crypto genius, became a disheveled billionaire almost overnight, only to see his company collapse last year and his fortune evaporate. He was accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to use $10 billion entrusted to him by FTX clients for all kinds of personal projects, including venture capital investments, political donations, and luxury real estate purchases.