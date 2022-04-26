Option Phillies from Bryson Stott to Triple-A

Philadelphia – The Phillies promised to playAlec BoomAndBryson StottRegularly when both are on the opening day roster.
They said they would not jeopardize any players’ development by letting one of them sit and rot on the bench.
On Mondays, The Phillies chose Stott to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to play every day. Stott is an organization No. 1 possibility and the Number 44 Possibility In baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. But it hasn’t started since April 18 in Colorado. He hasn’t played since a heavy blow in the ninth game on Tuesday at Coorse Stadium.
He’s been intact in the last 18 knockouts.
Meanwhile, Boom has taken over the day job in third base, andJohan CamargoHe established himself in a short timeDidi GregoriosHe recovered from the bruising of the left hand. Gregory was released to play, giving Velez a chance to make the move.
“We knew there was going to be a balance between development and major league wins,” said Phillies general manager Sam Fuld. “It’s a really hard juggling job. I don’t know if there’s a right answer. There’s a lot of evolution that happens just by being around the best players in the world, even if you get 40 percent of the delegates here like in Triple-A.” There is value to being around the best in the world.
“We felt at this point it was a good opportunity to take Stott to Lehigh, get back into the routine, get regular reps and keep developing it. But that was all off Didi’s willingness, and we got the go-ahead this afternoon.”
Al Velez chose the contract of the defensive player roman queen to take Stott’s place on the 28-man list. To make room for Quinn in the 40-man roster, they put up the left hand Ryan Sharif On the infected list for 60 days.
“Thanks to Didi, Camargo, and Boom credit, they all created such a good problem,” Fuld said. “They performed well. We knew we could live in a situation like this. That’s why you’re constantly watching it and juggling again these two benchmarks. We felt it was the time to do it. But obviously that doesn’t happen without the performances of Bohm, Camargo and Didi. “.
Fuld said the majority of Stott’s time in Triple-A will be spent in short order, although he will still see some time in third and second.
Fuld was asked if there were any regrets about carrying both Pom and Stott to the start of the season.
“There are always learning experiences,” Fuld said. “A lot of the game’s great players will tell you that their first bout of adversity in the big leagues was a positive learning experience when it was all said and done. You never want that. You never really take root in it, but I think this brief look at the big leagues, this game With some struggles, I think it will be beneficial in the long run for Bryson. [he] He earned his spot on the team due to his performances last year and spring training. So we have no regrets and we knew this outcome was a possibility.”
Quinn, drafted by Phillies in 2011, returned to rejoin the organization after obtaining his release from the Marlins at the end of spring training. He spent the first five seasons of his career with Philadelphia. His left Achilles tore in the May 2021 game in Tampa Bay, ending his season.
“We’ve all seen the ability to impact the match that Roman has,” Fuld said. “Firstly, he has shown that he is healthy and back to the elite athlete that he was coming out of this injury. We have great confidence in his ability to impact the match with his legs with the same ability as in previous years. If he is played with a disc, if he is a defensive substitute, then obviously He’s a very versatile racket with his substitution. There are a lot of ways he can influence us, especially late in matches. And with a DH spot, you get more flexibility to use a guy who has Roman’s unique skill set.”
