‘Orange Is The New Black’ actor Brad William Henke has died at the age of 56

Brad William HenkeA former NFL player who later took up acting and appeared on “Orange Is The New Black” has died… TMZ confirmed.

Brad died in his sleep on Tuesday, according to sources connected to his family. The cause of death is not clear.

Brad is best known for playing a prison guard on “OITNB” – and it’s in the scene where one of the show’s main characters, Poussey Washington, is killed – that’s one of the biggest scenes in the entire series.

He also had roles in TV shows like “Justified” and “Lost”… where he appeared in movies including “Pacific Rim” and “World Trade Center”.

Brad began acting after retiring from the NFL in 1994, hanging up his cleats due to ankle injuries. He played college ball at the University of Arizona before being drafted in 1989 by the New York Giants.

A defensive lineman, Brad played for the Denver Broncos and entered Super Bowl XXIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brad first broke into Hollywood by acting in commercials, and then began getting TV guest spots on series like “ER,” “Arli$$,” “Nash Bridges,” “Silk Stalkings,” and “Chicago Hope.”

With over 100 acting credits to his name, Brad has also appeared in “CSI,” “Judging Amy,” “Crossing Jordan,” and “Dexter”… among many other movies.



7/2/16 TMZ.com

his manager, Matt Delpianotelling us, “Brad was an incredibly sweet guy with joyful energy. An extremely talented actor, he loved being a part of this community…and we loved him again. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.” See also Beloved Batman actor Kevin Conroy dies at 66 after battling cancer

Brad was 56 years old.