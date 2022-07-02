Orange warning for “heavy rain and thunderstorms”.

Scheduled and announced this morning: Guadeloupe will be affected, and in the coming hours, the effects of the tropical wave will strengthen and cross the arc of the Lesser Antilles towards the Caribbean Sea. The population was called to greater awareness in its movements.

As expected, Météo France was released late Friday at 1 p.mR July 2022, Orange Awareness Bulletin ” Heavy rain and thundershowers For Guadeloupe. So the public is requested to be very cautious.

The Raizet Meteorological Center is currently maintaining a yellow alert, ” Waves – drowning and strong winds », as far as the Archipelago is concerned. Ditto for Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, islands hit by heavy rain and strong winds.

The first rain storm passed Guadeloupe this afternoon.

Between 3am and 4pm, heavy rain fell in Bouillante (30mm), Mamelles road (20.7mm), Gros Morne Petit-Bourg (19.5mm), Basses in Grand-Bourg de Marie-Galante (10.4mm). ) and La Desirate (9.1 mm).

Winds were strongest at La Désirade (110 km/h), Blanchet Morne-à-l’Eau (76.7 km/h) and Christophe Goyave (72.4 km/h).

As reported in the morning, the effects of a tropical wave crossing the arc of the Lesser Antilles are now being felt more. And it is likely to peak.

So don’t trust the calm that appears in the late afternoon and early evening; A revival of activity and intensity of rain is forecast overnight and Saturday morning.

The entire archipelago is affected by the threat of heavy rains and storms. Along with these strong winds and rains will be observed today. The rain is expected to continue for most of Saturday.

A clear improvement is expected from Saturday by the end of the day.

On the windward side, the archipelago has gusts of 70 to 85 km/h and 90 to 100 km/h over the mountains and coast. These winds will continue till Saturday. They can be particularly virulent during thunderstorms.

Coastal areas east of Marie-Galante and Les Saintes are still at risk of sea flooding. Craters may rise up to 3.5 meters east to east-southeast overnight from Friday to Saturday. Abnormal surf and localized flooding are possible on exposed beaches.

Saturday morning devaluation will be quick.

The first rain is expected in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy at the beginning of the night. The most significant rain activity is expected on Saturday morning, with heavy rain and storms at times. The risk of heavy thunderstorms continues on Saturday, which could affect islands at the back of the tide. Significant accumulations of the order of 40 to 60 mm are possible in 3 hours.

The track of this active wave will produce several gusts of 70 to 85 km/h with gusts as high as 90 km/h in Saint-Barthélemy, especially Friday through Saturday and Saturday morning.

An improvement is expected on Saturday evening.