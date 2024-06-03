Oregon State University Athletics

Oregon State’s NCAA Corvallis Regional baseball game versus UC Irvine on Sunday was suspended in the fourth inning due to rain. The game will resume on Monday at 12:06 PM PT.

The Beavers lead the game 6-4 and the game would resume with no outs and a runner on first base for UC Irvine in the bottom of the fourth.

Oregon State scored five runs in the second inning, highlighted by a single Ilya Heinlein 11y Home run for the season.

The match will be broadcast on ESPN+. Additional broadcast information, if available, will be announced Monday.

Holders of tickets for the suspended match should hold on to their tickets as they will be re-scanned upon entry, with gates opening at 11am on Monday. Fans should also note that on-campus parking rules will be in effect.

If a seventh game is required, it will be played 55 minutes after the end of the suspended contest.





Oregon Notes

• Oregon State wore its 12th Division gray uniformy time this season but for the first time at Jos Stadium. OSU was the visiting team at home.





