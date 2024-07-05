Oriental notes: Lavin, Maxi, Vezenkov, Nix, Prince

As is the case Bulls Continue to explore the trading market for potential. Zach LaVine deal, agent Rich Paul He wants to know that his client is handling the situation professionally and is not seeking to move or object to the team’s actions, he writes. KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.
“I want to make this very clear: The notion that Zach was not at all professional in this situation is false.” Paul told Johnson over the phone. “This guy played through an injury. He played the team. A lot happened during his time with the Bulls and he did the right thing every time. Does every player get frustrated sometimes? Yes. But Zach was a great professional and deserved better. The Bulls have work to do. We let them handle their work.”
LaVine’s trade value is at an all-time low, largely due to his contract — the three years and $138 million remaining on his deal seem particularly onerous in the NBA’s tax-apron era. He’s also coming off foot surgery that ended his season in January, but Johnson reported that LaVine is healthy and going through his normal offseason routine after exceeding the estimated four-to-six-month recovery timeline following the procedure.
The Bulls have made “over 15” proposals to trade LaVine to different teams this offseason, according to Johnson, who has heard that Kings The Golden State Warriors and Red Bulls have shown the most interest in the two-time All-Star. However, the Warriors‘Imminent additions’ DeAnthony Milton, Buddy HeldAnd Kyle Anderson Johnson sees this as a sign that they are going in a different direction.
Here’s more action from around the Eastern Conference:
- Talking to Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Sixers Protect Therese Maxey He said management has been “doing a good job so far” in free agency of adding players who will help the team win, adding that he’s happy that his willingness to wait a year for a long-term contract has helped Philadelphia open up enough cap space to acquire Paul George. “When we talked about this last year, it was about trust,” Maxi said. “I trusted (the front office), and I feel like it’s worked out for us so far. It’s a great deal. I wasn’t too worried about it.”
- Rumors of his possible return to Europe continue to circulate. Sasha VezenkovAccording to Michalis Stefanou from EurohopsVezenkov and his former Europa League side Olympiacos have agreed in principle on a lucrative long-term deal, but the 28-year-old striker is still under contract with the club. wild birds (With a salary cap of $6.66 million in 2024-25), his return to Greece would likely be contingent on negotiating a buyout with Toronto. Recent reports have indicated that the Raptors expect Vezenkov to be with them in camp in the fall.
- Since they agreed to an early version of Michael Bridges Trade last week, Nix He sought to expand it, explaining that to Networks They will eventually come back with more details, he wrote. Fred Katz of The AthleticNow that New York has adjusted Bridges’ deal to ensure his hard cap hit is on the second apron instead of the first, Katz explores what’s next for the team, suggesting a re-signing. precious achiwa It should be possible to add another player using the mid-level taxpayer exception, assuming Achiuwa’s price is modest enough.
- Following the news that Dollars They agreed to sign. Prince of the bull, Eric Neame of The Athletic The coach is considering what the veteran forward will bring to Milwaukee, believing Prince looks like a good fit for the roster and should see regular minutes next season.
