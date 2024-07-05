Oriental notes: Lavin, Maxi, Vezenkov, Nix, Prince

As is the case Bulls Continue to explore the trading market for potential. Zach LaVine deal, agent Rich Paul He wants to know that his client is handling the situation professionally and is not seeking to move or object to the team’s actions, he writes. KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

“I want to make this very clear: The notion that Zach was not at all professional in this situation is false.” Paul told Johnson over the phone. “This guy played through an injury. He played the team. A lot happened during his time with the Bulls and he did the right thing every time. Does every player get frustrated sometimes? Yes. But Zach was a great professional and deserved better. The Bulls have work to do. We let them handle their work.”

LaVine’s trade value is at an all-time low, largely due to his contract — the three years and $138 million remaining on his deal seem particularly onerous in the NBA’s tax-apron era. He’s also coming off foot surgery that ended his season in January, but Johnson reported that LaVine is healthy and going through his normal offseason routine after exceeding the estimated four-to-six-month recovery timeline following the procedure.

The Bulls have made “over 15” proposals to trade LaVine to different teams this offseason, according to Johnson, who has heard that Kings The Golden State Warriors and Red Bulls have shown the most interest in the two-time All-Star. However, the Warriors‘Imminent additions’ DeAnthony Milton, Buddy HeldAnd Kyle Anderson Johnson sees this as a sign that they are going in a different direction.

Here’s more action from around the Eastern Conference: