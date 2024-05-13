Austin Riley He left tonight’s game in the fourth inning with Ma Brave He described it as left-sided tightness. The takedown was specifically referred to as a “precautionary measure,” so there is still no indication that Riley may have suffered an oblique injury. Talking to journalists (incl Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Afterward, Riley said he felt pain in his side during batting practice but didn’t report it to the team because he didn’t think the problem was a major concern.

Although Atlanta has an impressive 24-13 record, Riley is one of the few Braves stars who have yet to step up at the plate. Riley has finished in the top seven in NL MVP voting in each of the past three seasons, and has hit just .245/.319/.388 over his first 163 games, with just three home runs. The drop in power is unusual since Riley’s advanced metrics are very similar to previous seasons, although Riley has also shown some streaks in years past, a breakout could be just around the corner if he’s healthy. Losing Riley for any length of time would hurt Atlanta’s lineup, though the newly acquired Short could have a surprising path to the regular lineup if Riley needs to hit the injured list.

