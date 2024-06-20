Orioles broadcasters are angry the Yankees didn’t receive a warning for their star hit

The drama continued in the Yankees-Orioles series.

A day after Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres went down at the hands of their American League rivals, Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson was hit in the front shoulder by Yankees reliever Victor Gonzalez in the seventh inning of the Orioles’ 7-6, 10-inning win in the Bronx. Wednesday night.

MASN broadcasters Kevin Brown and Brett Hollander both believe warnings should have been issued, especially after what happened between the two teams yesterday, which also included Henderson getting a shot off Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes.

“It was right and inside [home plate umpire] “Gabe Morales has to warn them now, everyone is tweeting about it,” Hollander said as Henderson walked toward first base.

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson was hit by a pitch thrown by Victor Gonzalez during a loss to the Yankees. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Brown said Henderson handled everything that happened over the last two matches with great confidence.

“Gunnar Henderson handled the situation very maturely yesterday, and whatever it is, he’s dealing with it very maturely now,” Brown said. “Gabe Morales didn’t warn any of the bench – I’m very surprised by that.”

Brown then went more into the Yankees’ potential reasoning for why they would do this The possibility that He hit the young player, and although the play-by-play man said he obviously wasn’t 100 percent sure whether the Bronx Bombers had done it intentionally, he said if they did, it would be an absolute disgrace.

Henderson arrived first on the hit on the pitch. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“Here’s what we can say, if the Yankees were thinking about doing something like that, they would lose three [runs] And at seven with the bases empty, is a good time to do it. “And if they did that, and if they intentionally vomited in front of Gunnar Henderson, frankly, shame on them.”

This came after Orioles shortstop Dillon Tate said earlier Wednesday that the Yankees were “justified” in their frustration with Judge getting hit — and injuring his hand in the process.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde also said he did not want to see any player from either team go down.

Baltimore Orioles play-by-play commentator Kevin Brown didn’t look happy with the dunk. Getty Images

“I think getting hit is unfortunately a terrible part of the game, and I don’t think anyone wants to see anyone get hit,” Hyde said before his team’s overtime win. “I don’t want to see their guys get beaten. I don’t want to see our guys get beaten.

“When something like this happens — because it might be in New York, it’s a little bigger deal — but we don’t want that to happen.”

Henderson finished the game 1-for-4 and scored twice.