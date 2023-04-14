Orlando Arcia was placed at IL with a microfracture of the wrist

ATLANTA — Vaughn Grissom will get his chance to prove his worth as an Atlanta shortstop.
The Braves announced that Orlando Arcia suffered a fractured left wrist and would be placed on the injured list. The team has not announced a similar move, but Grissom is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before Atlanta begins a three-game series in Kansas City Friday night.
Arcia was hit in the left wrist by a 98 mph fastball from Hunter Green Wednesday night. The X-rays were negative, but an MRI and CT scan of the veteran shortstop’s wrist Thursday revealed the fracture.
This was an unfortunate development for the Braves and Arcia, who won the shortstop during spring training and then hit . 333 with two homers and a . 911 OPS over 50 plate appearances this year. He’s also been playing well on defense, showing he can handle the everyday shortstop role he held with the Brewers from 2017-20.
Grissom, Arcia and No. 6 prospect Braden Shewmake struggled to land a short-term job during spring training.
Grissom was disappointed not to win the job, but responded impressively by hitting . 366 with a 1.044 OPS through 48 games with Gwinnett. He showed his offensive potential when he served as Atlanta’s captain for most of the last two months of last season. He will now try to prove he has the necessary range to provide defensive value as an everyday shortstop.
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
George Springer hits a single to win the series versus the Tigers
Twins SS Kyle Farmer realigns their teeth after taking a fastball to the jaw
Saquon Barkley will not sign the franchise before the Giants offseason program begins