Oscars 2022 Live Updates: The red carpet has begun! Watch the live broadcast here!

TUday is an important day! It’s March 27, which means that 94th Academy Awards Or, as everyone calls them, the Oscars, just hours away. After months of film festivals and campaign events, plus some delays at Omicron and another round of campaign events, this year’s nominees are ready to celebrate at the Dolby Theater, assuming some of the controversies surrounding this year’s show haven’t come into play. method.

We’re ready to give you everything surrounding this year’s party, so keep coming back for the latest updates, controversies, and news surrounding the world’s biggest movie awards show.

The Oscars are underway!

Sisters Williams Venus and Serena kicked off the Oscars. Beyoncé starts with the first number of the evening.

“Dune” is the biggest winner of the art awards.

We’ve got two Oscar winners that won’t be handed out on stage. The Eyes of Tammy Faye won Best Makeup and Dune for Best Production Design. Earlier, Dune also won Best Sound, Best Original Music and Best Film Editing.

18:45 CST: We’re 15 minutes away from the party.

It’s almost time for the party to start at the Dolby Theater, and just about everyone takes their seats to enjoy the action.

15:13 CST: The Oscars to celebrate The Godfather, James Bond and… Bruno?

It’s the 60th anniversary of the first time Bond andFlag and fiftieth anniversary of The GodfatherThose milestones will be honored at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

in spite of Lin Manuel MirandaThe hit song from the movie incanto not nominated, Luis Fonsi And the Becky J The film’s cast members will join during a screening during the ceremony.

13:18 CST: Guests are required to wear blue ribbons to show support for Ukrainian refugees

according to Showbiz 411, attendees at this year’s Oscar will wear a blue ribbon in support of Ukraine, which is currently being invaded by Russia. According to the report, the blue bar will contain the words #WithRefugees written on it.

15:30 CST: Officially kick off the red carpet

Celebrities are already hitting the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards.

12:26 CST: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to host the 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards It will be hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. For the first time since 2018, the CEO will host the Academy Awards Delivery time.

11:20 GMT: How did the Oscar get its name?

Who hasn’t wondered where the famous Oscar statuette got its name from? Everyone knows it’s the most prestigious award in the movie, but why an Oscar? The origin of the statue’s name is unknown and the Academy has never clarified it. However, some theories have spread that might explain this.

11:00 CST: Who are the nominees for this year?

If you still don’t know who this year’s nominees are, take a quick look at our article and start setting your predictions!

10:30 CST: The return of the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars

For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards will roll out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater for what the Film Academy hopes will be the return to normal life at the Oscars.

10:20 CST: Where and when to watch the 2022 Oscars

Tonight is the night we celebrate this 94th Academy Awards. If you still don’t know when and where to watch, we’ve got all the details here.

09:30: CST: Lin-Manuel Miranda may skip the party due to his wife being diagnosed with Covid

It is likely that at least one Oscar will not be accepted in person: Lin Manuel MirandA, one of the top contenders in the Best Original Song category, has announced that he will not attend the concert due to his wife’s diagnosis of Covid.

09:20 CST: Sean Penn: I’ll smell my own Oscar if the Academy doesn’t let Zelensky speak

Sean Benwho was in Ukraine and Poland filming a documentary on the plight of refugees, threatened to publicly melt the Oscar statues if Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Bid refused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Platform at the event on Sunday night.

Read the full story