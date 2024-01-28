Other passengers support the man who opened the emergency exit and walked onto the wing of the plane at the Mexico airport

At first, it seems like a typical case of bad behavior on planes

Mexico City International Airport acknowledged in a statement on Friday that a man opened an emergency exit and exited onto the wing of a parked plane waiting to take off on Thursday.

The airport said the man was handed over to the police.

But dozens of fellow passengers signed a written copy of a statement saying the airline made them wait for four hours without air or water while the flight was delayed. According to photos of the statement posted online, the passengers said he acted “to protect everyone, with everyone's support.”

The airport said in a statement: “Yesterday, a passenger on a flight bound for Guatemala opened the emergency door on a plane while it was parked in a remote location, stood on a wing and then entered the cabin again, without affecting the plane or anyone.” last.”

She added: “In line with international security rules, this person turned himself in to the authorities.”

At least 77 passengers on an Aeromexico flight to Guatemala signed a handwritten statement on notebook paper, photos of which were posted on social media, supporting the man's actions.

“The delay and lack of air created conditions that put the health of passengers at risk. He saved our lives,” the statement said.

The incident report submitted to airport authorities largely confirmed this account.

According to the report, “At approximately 11:37 a.m., a Mexican airline reported the beginning of turbulence due to dissatisfied passengers on board flight AM672.” He added: “The flight was scheduled to take off at 8:45 am on Thursday morning, but due to a maintenance alarm on the plane, the captain was forced to return to the gate to perform the required maintenance.”

“The passengers were dissatisfied and one of them opened the emergency door and exited to the suite,” the report said. “This event requires a change of aircraft.”

Airport authorities did not identify the man, and refused to comment on whether he was still in detention or facing charges.

Flight tracking websites confirmed that flight AM672 bound for Guatemala City was delayed for 4 hours and 56 minutes on Thursday.

A video apparently recorded on board the plane showed passengers fanning themselves and asking the flight attendant for water.

AeroMexico did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.