The heavy metal door clanged shut with an ominous echo, the mild overhead bathing the stone walls surrounding me in scientific whiteness.

From down the hall came a voice, jumbled phrases mounting higher than the hiss-bang of the radiators. I stared blankly via the bars of cell No. 409 until eventually rest overtook me.

That added pint of Guinness the evening just before was exacting its toll.

Nonetheless, this was not the rationale for my incarceration in a cramped Ottawa hoosegow on a frigid November weekend.

I was paying out for the privilege.

Canada’s capital is property to one of the world’s creepiest backpacker inns — the Hi Ottawa Jail Hostel at 75 Nicholas St. — and I wanted to sample life “inside.”

Opened in 1974, the lockup-turned-lodge was the web site of the public hanging in 1869 of Patrick J. Whelan.

He paid out the top value, in front of 5,000 spectators, for the fatal taking pictures of the politician-poet Thomas D’Arcy McGee, struck down as he returned to his lodgings on Sparks Street in April 1868.

It was Canada’s first political assassination, the country not even a yr outdated.

Not surprisingly, this austere “gaol,” opened in 1862, still wears an unmistakable cloak of gloom, its stone confines reported to be haunted by all way of ghosts.

Dorms and deluxe rooms are offered, but it is the cells — converted into very simple sleeping quarters — that evoke its grim previous.

At every single entrance is a plaque bearing details of a former inmate. No horrific crimes or criminals are memorialized, lest company wake up in nightmarish sweats.

In my case, No. 409 was formerly occupied by one Reginald Plucknett, an arsonist who set ablaze the curtains of the family members home “while sitting on a chair laughing.”

His wife doused the flames and Reginald was sentenced to a month’s imprisonment.

As for ghosts, I hardly ever did study the source of that disjointed voice bouncing off the concave ceiling, so developed to make it much easier for guards to eavesdrop on convicts’ whispered conversations.

A night time in a just one-metre by three-metre (a few-feet by nine-feet) cell, regardless of whether at regulation enforcement’s satisfaction or on an adventurous whim, is not for anyone.

But the price, which bundled an optional guided tour of dying row, was criminally cheap at just in excess of $50 and the locale was unbeatable.

A couple of blocks absent at the Chateau Laurier I could have easily splashed out $1,500 for a night.

Ottawa is awash in contradictions.

To lots of Canadians it is no a lot more than an out-of-touch political abstraction, a place number of citizens in this kind of a large state have the suggests or will to take a look at, particularly offered so quite a few sunnier options.

It does not enable that it is routinely voted just one of the 10 coldest capitals in the planet.

But the metropolis of just below one million people today features an array of essential art and cultural sights, as befitting any world-wide money, and its typically flat landscape is best for biking, walking and of program skating on the Rideau Canal, a 200-km (125-mile) UNESCO Entire world Heritage Web page that links Lake Ontario with the Ottawa River.

Before this it was Bytown, a fists-up logging town that had a lot more in widespread with Prince George, B.C., or Medicine Hat, Alta., than a body fat-cat metropolis dwelling off public-sector salaries and golden pensions, as unfair as that clichéd see may be.

Named just after Colonel John By, the navy engineer who led building of the historic waterway, it was rebranded Ottawa in 1855 and grew to become the formal capital of the Dominion in 1867. His name lives on in the ByWard Market, a lively jumble of bars, eateries and boutique shops wedged just east of official Ottawa’s centres of electric power.

To the north, absent from the crowds, is Decreased City, whose slim streets, workers’ cottages and Notre-Dame Cathedral keep their French flavour and invite leisurely ambles.

Even much better: Acquire in two provinces with a circular hike.

Head west alongside Wellington Road, passing the Parliament structures and the Supreme Courtroom, and then cross the Portage Bridge more than Victoria Island and into Gatineau, Quebec, component of the Nationwide Capital Location and web site of the sprawling Canadian Museum of Background.

The views again across to Parliament Hill are breathtaking, the Peace Tower growing majestically over the churning Ottawa River.

Returning to the Ontario side via the Alexandra Bridge, stroll the pedestrianized Sparks Avenue mall, which has by no means really lived up to anticipations but is crucial traditionally.

A plaque at No. 136 marks the spot wherever McGee was murdered. Fork out your respects to this Father of Confederation at the D’Arcy McGee’s pub at Sparks and Elgin.

It is simple to get overwhelmed by institutional and touristy Ottawa, still the metropolis retains a small-town vibe absent from the core.

To the south, for instance, is the Glebe neighbourhood, its active Lender Street a haven for indie espresso residences and retailers, even though the present day Lansdowne quarter draws CFL followers to TD Spot Stadium and diners and shoppers looking for glitz.

Wander again downtown alongside the canal footpath and admire some of Ottawa’s very best outdated houses.

One of my favorite treks is along Sussex Drive to the Primary Minister’s official home. The perception of power and impact amid the embassies, consulates and state digs — all bristling with safety cameras — is awe-inspiring.

Farther on is the exclusive Rockcliffe Park, postal code of preference for ambassadors, senior mandarins, previous PMs and the chief of the Opposition, who holes up at Stornoway. Head further into Manor Park and explore the headquarters of the RCMP Musical Experience, in which website visitors can tour the stables and invest in a trinket at the Mountie Store.

So, the ayes have it: Ottawa is additional than grey governing administration and bureaucrats. You could even heat to it. And a night time in jail is strictly optional.

— Andre Ramshaw

IF YOU GO:

• The Hi Ottawa Jail Hostel can be reached at 1-866-299-1478 (hihostels.ca)

• Ottawa’s official tourism website: ottawatourism.ca

• For details on the Rideau Canal Skateway, stop by ncc-ccn.gc.ca/destinations/rideau-canal-skateway

• The RCMP Musical Trip Stables are at 1 Sandridge Rd., Ottawa (rcmp-grc.ca/en/experience-centre)