November 7, 2022

Out-of-control rocket crashes to Earth: “China took unnecessary risks”, shouts NASA

Rusty Knowles November 7, 2022 2 min read

This Friday, the wreckage of a Chinese rocket fell to Earth in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. A “case” could have taken a more dramatic turn.

Last Monday, China A Rocket Type Long March 5B. Purpose: Transport to a module Chinese space station Tiangongto complete its assembly.

So far so good. Apart from that, debris from this rocket of considerable dimensions (17.8 meters long, 4.2 meters in diameter, approximately 23.3 tons) must fall back to Earth. A “case” kept the whole world in suspense, which triggered Partial and temporary closure Spanish and French airspace Passing debris. But this, fortunately, had no consequences. In fact, according to a Chinese press release, most of the rocket would have disintegrated upon entering the atmosphere, and the rest would have “crashed” in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

0.5% “risk” it falls to someone

Nevertheless, the danger of this uncontrolled rocket falling on solid ground and causing human damage is very real. In fact, this happened four times, and each time China came out well, that is, without death.

It doesn’t taste like a “Russian Chili”. NASA Another rocket of this type is scheduled to launch in 2023. Hence the rant by Bill Nelson, administrator of the US space agency: “Once again, the People’s Republic of China is taking unnecessary risks with the uncontrolled re-entry of its Long March 5B rocket stage. They are not sharing the specific trajectory information needed to predict landing zones and minimize risk”. “It is imperative that all space nations are accountable and transparent in their operations and follow established best practices, particularly for uncontrolled re-entry of large rocket body debris, debris that could cause significant damage or loss of life.”.

“We don’t deliberately throw such large objects at the world with the intention that they will fall anywhere.”said Ted Muelhaupt, a consultant for the Aerospace Corporation, a mostly American-funded nonprofit group. In the New York Times. “We haven’t done this in 50 years”. But there is a 0.5% chance that someone could have been injured or killed “The world is advanced enough to monitor, to prepare, to take precautions, and it comes at a cost, which is unnecessary.”Dr Muelhaupt concludes.

