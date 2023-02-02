Ozzy Osbourne Cancels All His Shows And Says He’s On Tour: NPR

Switch caption Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AFP Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AFP

Rock ‘n’ roll star Ozzy Osbourne has canceled all of his shows for 2023, and says his time touring is up.

said Wed that his voice is fine, but due to a spinal injury he sustained four years ago, he is “still physically weak”.

His recovery included three surgeries, stem cell therapies, physical therapy, and cyberscience (HAL), a robotic therapy. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020.

“I am genuinely humbled by the way you all have patiently clung to your tickets all this time, but with a clear conscience, I now realize that I am not physically able to make it to my upcoming European/British tour dates, as I know I cannot afford the travel required.”

But all is not lost for his fans.

Osborne said his team is looking at ways he can perform without having to travel so much. Osborne said those who bought tickets for his show could get a full refund.

Osbourne is an original member of the band Black Sabbath and has had a successful solo career, receiving three Grammy Awards and four Lifetime Awards. Black Sabbath was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. He toured again in 2018.