Ozzy Osbourne cancels all shows, says his touring career is over

Ozzy Osbourne Announce his next cancellation Offersand said his touring career was over because he was “physically incapable (of it).”

in Permit Released on Wednesday, and 74 years old He said he was in a major accident four years ago that damaged his spine and that he could no longer afford the travel required to tour.

“My only goal during this time was to get back on stage,” he said. “lyrical The sound is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physiotherapy, and the recently pioneering Cybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

During his career – which began as a member of the pioneering metal band Black Sabbath – Osbourne has won Grammy Awards for both his solo work and as part of the band he left in 1978.

Osborne Delayed He canceled his 2019 tour to recover from an initial spinal injury and said Wednesday, when he canceled the tour, that he was “honestly humbled by the way you’ve patiently kept your tickets this whole time.”

His farewell tour of Europe and the UK was scheduled to start in Helsinki, Finland in May.

The heavy metal legend has suffered a series of health setbacks in recent years, revealing a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in January 2020, contracting Covid-19 in April 2022 and undergoing surgery two months later.

He added in the statement that Osbourne’s team is “currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

He ended the statement by thanking his family, cast, crew, old friends, Judas Priest and his fans “for their dedication, loyalty and boundless support, giving them the life I never dreamed of”.