June 15, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne has been discharged from the hospital

Roxanne Bacchus June 15, 2022 2 min read

Mama, it’s coming home!

Ozzy Osbourne was discharged from a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday, a day after he underwent strenuous surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back.

Osborne, 73, stood and rode a black Range Rover under his own control under the guidance of a hospital worker, exclusive footage obtained by Page Six Shows.

The former Black Sabbath boss wore a black T-shirt, black jeans, and blue mask, and left with his wife, Sharon Osbourne.

Ozzy had neck injuries from a quad bike accident in 2003. The fall of 2019 exacerbated the disease and required 15 screws to be inserted into his back.

“I’m just waiting for more surgery on my neck,” The metallic icon told Classic Rock The last month of the unspecified procedure.

Ozzy helps a health care worker leave the hospital.
Sharon Osbourne helps Ozzy with his car after surgery.
“I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I’m somewhat better, but not anywhere near as much as I want to be back on the road.”

The Osborne clan was worried about the seriousness Monday make a “change of life”where Sharon told a TV interviewer, “It’s really going to define the rest of his life.”

Tuesday, There was brighter news About the Prince of Darkness’ condition, Sharon also told social media followers that he is “fine and on the road to recovery”.

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the tremendous amount of love and support that led to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Your love means the world to him.”

Ozzy leaves the hospital after surgery.
Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne arrived at the hospital where Ozzy underwent spinal surgery on Monday morning.
A source close to the family told Page Six that there will be a “prolonged recovery period” after the operation, and a nurse will be brought in to take care of the “No More Tears” singer, who also He suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

“Ozzi is 73 and any kind of surgery when she gets older is tough,” the source said.

Ozzy and Sharon are set to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 4.

