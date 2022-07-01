PAC12 explores expansion options as Big Ten tells Oregon, Washington that it is now on standby

USA Today Sports



Pac-12 will “explore all expansion options” as it tries to regroup after the surprising and shocking news USC And the University of California Will be Leave in favor of the Big Ten In 2024. With the college athletics scene once again in turmoil, all options are on the table as Power Five’s West Coast association looks to stay afloat any way possible going forward.

“The Pac-12 Board of Directors met this morning and authorized the conference to explore all expansion options,” a statement from the conference said on Friday. “The ten university presidents and presidents remain committed to a common mission of academic and athletic excellence on behalf of our student-athletes.”

Expansion may be suddenly on the Pac-12’s radar, but keeping the remaining membership intact is a priority, too. Oregon And the Washingtontwo other Pac-12 brands Warranty can be toleratedthey reached out to the Big Ten to gauge her interest, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, but were told that The conference stands now.

Of course, all things related to the reorganization of conferences are fluid. Plans can change quickly after the departure of the USC and UCLA sent the presidents and athletic directors across all college athletics discovering where to turn from here.

The move by the Trojans and Bruins signaled a massive shift in the college athletics scene. Texas And the Oklahoma The decision to move to the SEC last summer was a massive coup for SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, but the Big Ten is the first Power Five conference to make a concerted effort to make its mark from the Atlantic to the Pacific.