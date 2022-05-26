May 26, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Pacific Islands Security Agreement: China plays a role in influencing Wang Yi's tour

Pacific Islands Security Agreement: China plays a role in influencing Wang Yi’s tour

Frank Tomlinson May 26, 2022 4 min read

The draft proposal that China sent to potential partners in the South Pacific calls for greater cooperation in security, policing and cybersecurity, and in economic development, among other areas.

Draft proposal, submitted to CNN by someone who has direct knowledge of the issue and was first reported by ReutersIt is expected to be discussed at the second foreign ministers meeting of China and Pacific Island States in Fiji next week — as part of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s 10-day regional diplomatic tour.

Wang’s tour began Thursday in the Solomon Islands and will bring the minister to Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and East Timor, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.

The draft proposal is outlined in the draft “Vision for Common Development” and “Five-Year Action Plan” Bilateral security agreement The signing last month between China and the Solomon Islands could mark a major advance in Beijing’s influence in the region – but it remains unclear whether it can win regional acceptance.

Already, at least one country to which the agreement was directed has raised concerns, and there has been a broader backlash from other regional powers wary of China’s intentions.

In a letter to 22 other Pacific leaders seen by CNN, Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo said the draft proposal aims to shift Pacific nations that have diplomatic relations with China “very close to Beijing’s orbit.”

Panuelo argued that in addition to affecting the sovereignty of the Pacific nations, the signing of such an agreement could lead to a new “cold war” amid tensions between China and the West.

See also  Yellen: It is not legal for the United States to seize official Russian assets

The draft proposal also sparked outrage in Australia, where new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese – who has criticized his predecessor’s failure to dodge China’s deal with the Solomon Islands – said on Thursday that his country “cannot afford” a “drop the ball” in his response.

“This is China seeking to increase its influence in that region of the world where Australia has been the preferred security partner since World War II,” He saidadding that Canberra will need to provide more support.

Last month, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavary gave assurances that the Honiara deal with Beijing would “complement” an existing security agreement with Australia and would not “negatively affect or undermine peace and harmony in our region”. The Solomon Islands are located about 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) off the northeastern coast of Australia.

However, in a sign of the Albanian government’s concern about Chinese expansion in the region, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong traveled to Fiji on Thursday, where – in a letter that did not directly mention China – she presented Australia as a “partner”. This does not come with conditions and does not impose unbearable financial burdens.”

“We are a partner that will not undermine Pacific priorities or Pacific institutions,” Wong said. “We believe in transparency. We believe in true partnerships.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that she “strongly supports the view that within the Pacific we have the means and capacity to respond to any security challenges that exist”.

Beijing has not confirmed that it is seeking a multilateral agreement in the region.

See also  An explosion at an illegal Nigerian oil refinery killed more than 100 people

Wang’s visit was aimed at “further promoting high-level exchanges, consolidating political mutual trust, expanding practical cooperation, and deepening people-to-people ties so as to build a closer community with a shared future for China and the Pacific island nations.” A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson also responded when asked about concerns that a Pacific island security agreement could lead to a cold war – describing these “sensational statements”.

In Washington on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States “recognizes that China is seeking to negotiate a range of arrangements during the Secretary of State’s visit to the region.”

“We are concerned that these reported agreements may be negotiated in a hasty and opaque process,” he said, referring to what he described as Beijing’s pattern of progress as “vague and ambiguous deals,” adding that the United States respects countries’ ability. to make their own sovereign decisions.

The proposed draft security pact and Wang’s tour come amid growing concern from other regional powers about Beijing’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.

China claims almost all the vast areas South China Sea as a sovereign territory. It built and armed its facilities there, turning the islands into military bases and airstrips, and claimed to have created naval militia Their number can reach hundreds of ships.

In the East China Sea, China claims sovereignty over the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, also known as the Diaoyu Islands. In recent years, the United States has reiterated its promise to defend the islands in the event of external aggression.

In a joint statement Monday, US President Joe Biden Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed “concern” about China’s security agreement with the Solomon Islands and its lack of “addressing regional voices of concern”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A Japanese man spends $15,700 on a dog costume to fulfill his lifelong dream of turning into an animal

May 26, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
5 min read

Johnson criticized Britain’s responsibility for the closure, but did not resign

May 25, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Tedros re-elected head of the World Health Organization

May 25, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Jimmy Smith responds to outrage at Corey Graves’ comments

May 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Boeing capsule lands on Earth after blackmailing space

May 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule, results, TV times for the tournament

May 26, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Jim Ryan says PlayStation has 2 unannounced live service games this fiscal year

May 26, 2022 Len Houle