Packers quarterback signs record-tying contract extension

the Green Bay Packers They are officially in love.

After a stunning 2023 season and his debut as the Packs’ starting quarterback, Jordan Love is now tied for the highest-paid NFL player of all time, agreeing to a four-year, $220 million extension with $155 million guaranteed on Friday, a person familiar with the deal told PackersNews’ Tom Silverstein and USA TODAY Network. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

ESPN was the first to report the news.

Love becomes the eighth midfielder to receive a deal averaging at least $50 million per year and is tied for first with Cincinnati Bengals“Joe Burrow and” Jacksonville JaguarsTrevor Lawrence, who also has an average income of $55 million per person.

Before last season, Love signed a one-year, $13.5 million extension, which was something of a compromise given that he was an unknown commodity, while also sparing the team the more expensive fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

All about the Packers: The latest Green Bay Packers news, schedule, lineups, stats, injury updates and more.

Love was a controversial first-round pick out of Utah in 2020, with Green Bay’s front office riling current quarterback Aaron Rodgers — though he did spark a mini-revival and two league MVP awards for him. But Love proved almost beyond a shadow of a doubt last season that he was a worthy replacement for the since-traded Rodgers while extending what seemed like an almost unrivaled Packers dynasty at the position, which also includes Hall of Famers Arnie Herber, Bart Starr and Brett Favre.

Love trailed only last season’s second-place MVP Dak Prescott (36) in passing touchdowns. More importantly, Love was the Packers’ attack in control in the second half after a 3-6 start. They won seven of their last 10 games, including the playoffs, and embarrassed the Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys on the road in the wild-card round before narrowly losing to the San Francisco 49ers the following week.

Starr, Favre and Rodgers failed to lead the Packers to the postseason in their early years as starters. But each eventually led Green Bay to a Super Bowl, with Starr winning five championships (three of them NFL championships just before the Super Bowl era began in 1966). Given last season’s performance and his new financial situation, expectations are sure to be much higher for Love and his partners going forward.

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Nate Davis on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Written by Nate Davis.