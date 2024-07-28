July 28, 2024

Packers quarterback signs record-tying contract extension

Joy Love July 28, 2024

the Green Bay Packers They are officially in love.

After a stunning 2023 season and his debut as the Packs’ starting quarterback, Jordan Love is now tied for the highest-paid NFL player of all time, agreeing to a four-year, $220 million extension with $155 million guaranteed on Friday, a person familiar with the deal told PackersNews’ Tom Silverstein and USA TODAY Network. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

ESPN was the first to report the news.

Love becomes the eighth midfielder to receive a deal averaging at least $50 million per year and is tied for first with Cincinnati Bengals“Joe Burrow and” Jacksonville JaguarsTrevor Lawrence, who also has an average income of $55 million per person.

