Padres shut down Dodgers in NLDS Game 3, merging with Phillies to push NL favorites over the edge

The post-season MLB 12-team bracket has already been reduced to eight contenders. Now, the first and second seed from each league have joined the battle in the Division Series. After applying directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the . file AstrosAnd the YankeesAnd the Dodgers And the brave They compete.

Friday turns into an unexpectedly busy baseball day. ALDS 2 between New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians It was scheduled for Thursday, but was pushed back to Friday noon due to rain in the Bronx. This means a day out of three matches where Phyllis And the Padres Come home to host a crucial 3s game against the Braves and Dodgers. In Philadelphia, there’s additional intrigue thanks to the return of Spencer Strider, the rising phenomenon in Atlanta (or one of them) who will take the hill a month after missing to a tilt injury. will oppose Aaron Nolaa Phillies writer who was almost unattainable in its later beginnings.

Here is the list:

Match 2: Guardians (Bieber) at Yankees (Cortes) – 1:07 p.m., TBS (Yankees Leadership Series, 1-0)

Game 3: Braves (Strider) at Phillies (Nola) – 4:37pm, FS1 (series tied, 1-1)

Game 3: Dodgers (Gonsolin) in Padres (Snell) – 8:37pm, FS1 (series tied, 1-1)

Padres top Dodgers behind Blake Snell, clean table

It’s too late for the NL powers. Hours after the Phillies led 2-1 in the Braves Series 2, seeded Padres captured the top-seeded Dodgers, winning 111 games in the regular season. San Diego, who played a post-season game in front of their home fans for the first time since 2006, got the good version of Blake Snell. The lefty only allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings, then gave way to Thor that has been the story of the series so far.

The Padres bullpen did not allow a run in the NLDS. Friday night, Nick Martinez, Luis Garcia, Robert Suarez and Josh Hader Combined for 3 2/3 point-free frames, allowing for only one hit and six hits.

Padres continued to put pressure on Dodgers’ Tony Jonesulin early, and manager Dave Roberts went to an early hook to bring him in. Andrew Heaney. All in all, it worked: Gonsolin allowed to run on a Jake Kronworth celibate, but Heaney got three rounds allowing only a single hit for the revamped Trent Gresham. Normally, that wouldn’t be enough to beat this Dodgers lineup. But with all of Padres’ strong bull arms performing at the top of their games, it was just that.

It appears that Hader, after struggling hard in his early days with San Diego, is back in his dominant form in Milwaukee. No running gained since Sept. 5, that’s a 13 2/3 inning distance allowed.

The Padres now lead 2-1 in the Dodgers series, and could wipe them out with a win on Saturday night. However, this is a story familiar to the dodgers. The San Francisco Giants He knocked them out, 1-0, in NLDS Game 3 last season, before returning to win five games.

Feliz takes a trip in front of the fans of the house, blasting the brave in NLDS 3

Phillies has defending champion Braves on edge. Reese Hoskins And the Bryce Harper A massive Homer crush in the third inning, Aaron Nola went six sparkling innings and the Phillies won the NLDS game 3, 9-1. The blast came in the first post-season game at Citizens Bank Park since 2011.

Hoskins—whose Homer sent the Philadelphia crowd into a rave from which he never descended—finished his swing with bat strikes. Barrage champ Spencer Strider chased after a rising star who was returning from a tilt injury. Then Harper pulverized the first field of Atlanta Road, a route through the right field fence.

Nola took it from there. After he started aimlessly to snatch somewhere post-season for the Phillies, then in the wild card series against St. Louis, Nola continued to roll. The 29-year-old right-hander who has led Doran Velez since 2015 calmed the bats braves. He only allowed one round, and even that wasn’t earned after Hoskins dropped a throw that would have completed a double play.

The Phillies can close the Braves and end their attempt to repeat in Game Four on Saturday.

Guardians scratches Game 2 to beat the Yankees, and even ALDS

An excellent start, Shane Bieber and Nestor Curtis Jr. competed in a tie, and things stayed that way throughout the entire nine rounds in the Bronx. But on Day 10, sparked by Jose Ramirez’s rush to third base with an extended double-hit with a foul, the Guards overtook the Yankees to claim a win in Game Two.

Emmanuel Class, the closest Cleveland to score 1.36 ERA and MLB-best 42 saves this season, made 2 1/3 innings to claim the main win. The Yankees scored twice against Homer in the first half Giancarlo Stantonbut not again.

Cleveland got two singles and doubles out loud Josh Naylor In the tenth game, he scored twice Jameson Telonthe Yankees player turned to the option to commute the match.

The Guardians now return home for games 3 and 4, as the series tied by one, with a chance to beat the annoyance. Triston Mackenzie will start game three against the Yankees Louis Severino. After that, the Yankees will turn to Gerrit Cole Cleveland captain Terry Francona’s options will be interesting. With the rest of the series played out on consecutive days, the Guardians may have an advantage over the injury-depleted Yankees.

