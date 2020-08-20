Pandemic Purchasing In Singapore Drives Up Net Really worth Of Sheng Siong Grocery store Proprietors

THONG KAH HOONG/SINGAPORE Push HOLDINGS LTD

This story is element of Forbes’ coverage of Singapore’s Richest 2020. See our complete coverage here.

Lim Hock Chee and his brothers Hock Eng and Hock Leng saw their combined internet worthy of increase 38% to $1.2 billion this yr as shares of their budget supermarket chain soared. The inventory rate of their Singapore-detailed Sheng Siong Group surged following shoppers drove up profits by shopping for provides to keep home throughout the pandemic.

The organization noticed a 151% enhance in 2nd-quarter earnings, to S$46 million ($33 million), on a 76% rise to S$419 million in revenues, it mentioned in its next-quarter earnings report introduced in late July. Sheng Siong cautioned revenues would shrink if the pandemic fades absent. “With the gradual easing of limits on movements of people, elevated desire brought on by Covid-19 will relieve,” the enterprise claimed. Lim Hock Chee and Sheng Siong ended up unavailable for remark.

Born to a hog farmer with nine kids, the Lim brothers acquired a struggling chain of retailers applying S$30,000 borrowed from their father and renamed it Sheng Siong, or “rising vegetable” in Hokkien. These days, Sheng Siong is Singapore’s 3rd-premier grocery store chain by gross sales, with 61 retailers in Singapore and two in Kunming, and a current market cap of S$2.5 billion.