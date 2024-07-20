Paris condemns “outrageous conviction” of US journalist Ivan Gershkovich

Update on the situation – Russia says it shot down 26 Ukrainian military drones overnight on the border between the two countries from Friday to Saturday.

France condemns Ivan Gershkovich’s “outrageous conviction”.

France condemned it on Saturday “Condemnation of Rebellion” Called American journalist and Russian officials “Release Ivan Gershkovich and all political prisoners, Russian and foreign.”.

“The repressive slide of the Russian regime continues to intensify”Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine stressed France in a press release. “The growing restrictions on freedom of expression, freedom of information and free access to information in Russia are of great concern”. Paris asks Moscow “To respect fundamental rights and freedoms in accordance with Russia’s international obligations”.

A Russian court sentenced American journalist Ivan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison on Friday, marking the end of a swift closed-door trial. “Espionage”, an allegation never proven by Russia. He is the first Western journalist to be convicted of espionage in Russia.

However, his conviction is a prerequisite for a possible prisoner exchange with Washington, which can only be exchanged if prisoners are convicted in Moscow.

“Last night, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a total of 26 drones in the Rostov region. No casualties were reported in the attackwrote local governor Vasily Golobev in a telegram. Emergency services are on the way to the site of the drone debris crash.

On July 12-13, a Ukrainian drone set fire to an oil depot in the same Rostov region.

Ukraine, which has been under attack from Moscow for more than two years, has seen its energy infrastructure destroyed by a relentless campaign of Russian bombings and drone strikes against energy and logistics sites deep in Russia. Its operations on Ukrainian soil.

Two killed in Russian night attack in Ukraine

At least two civilians were killed and four wounded in Russian bombings in the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv (northeast) overnight Friday to Saturday, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

“At 3:15 am, the enemy launched a missile attack on the town of Barvinkov in Issiam district.“, the prosecutor pointed out in a press release. According to this source, the strike killed two people aged 48 and 69, injured four others, damaged about fifty buildings and, according to preliminary information, was carried out by three Russian Iskander missiles.

A Russian missile hit an agricultural business in the village of Oleksivka shortly before midnight on Friday, causing no casualties, the prosecution said.