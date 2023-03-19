March 19, 2023

Paris considers the ICC’s decision against Putin “very important”.

Rusty Knowles March 19, 2023 2 min read

For Paris, “there is no peace without justice”. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin on Friday. France’s foreign minister said on Sunday that it was a “very important” decision on war crimes in Ukraine. Catherine Colonna.

It means “anyone responsible for war crimes or A crime against humanity Irrespective of rank or status will be taken into account,” the diplomatic chief said in an interview Sunday newspaper. “Now no link in the chain can think he will escape justice, which will lead many to reflect,” he continues, “so this is a decision that could change the course of events.”

A “historic” decision for Zelensky

The decision by the ICC, which sits in The Hague, concerns the “deportation” of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia since the beginning of the conflict. Ukraine A year ago, it was a war crime. If the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky It was called “historical”, and Moscow derided it as “null and void”. Russia According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the ICC is not a member and therefore does not recognize the jurisdiction of this court.

“France supports the court, as it helps Ukrainian justice by sending special teams to document abuses or identify victims”, comments Catherine Colonna for her part.

Asked about the delivery of 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Slovakia and 4 others to Poland, announced this week, the minister replied that “anything that helps Ukraine is useful.” “Countries with Soviet materials already known to the Ukrainians were able to make this decision. (…) To counter (a Russian attack), Ukraine will have to resist with the means available now,” he added. And as for the future supply of more advanced fighter jets by France, “in principle, The President and the Minister of Armed Forces have said it, there is no bar”.

20 minutes with AFP

