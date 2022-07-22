Parisian restaurant under investigation for turning away black customers

Three young women were denied entry by a security guard at a chic restaurant. The scene was filmed and posted on TikTok.

The trial began on Friday, July 22 Discrimination After the release of a video showing the exclusion of black people based on origin, race or nationality Restaurants in ParisWe learned from the lawyer.

The three young women who filmed this scene had booked a table on the evening of July 16 at Manco Restaurant, located on the very chic Avenue Montaigne, at the foot of the Champs-Élysées in the 8th arrondissement of Paris. Still beautified and well-dressed, we are heard saying in the video that they were turned away by a security guard because they were not wearing garlands.

The restaurant apologized

The video was aired on social networking site TikTok and captioned “My first experience with racism“Friday afternoon had more than 650,000 views.”But we are wearing garlands! This is hilarious! (…) What should I wear?exclaims one of the three women.

Appalled, one of them filmed whites entering the establishment while other blacks were denied entry. “But it shocks me, it’s true…“, she laments.

Provided by the restaurantHis excuseIn a statement posted on Instagram. “Manco adheres to a charter of values ​​that promotes equality, respect, tolerance and kindness“, assures the establishment, declares that”Necessary sanctions were taken immediately and permanently“.

The prosecution said the investigation into discrimination on grounds of origin, race or nationality in the supply or provision of a good or service has been handed over to the Brigade for Suppression of Crime Against the Person (BRDP).

