Park to Shop Grocery store and Food Court Ready to Open

Park to Shop is a 50,000 square foot Asian supermarket prepared to open up up in Pacifica Square at the corner of Route 59 and New York Road. But 1st, they gave a sneak peek of the store to neighborhood leaders and general public officials.

Filling a Want

Developer Eddie Ni said the supermarket will fill a want for the Asian neighborhood.

“There is a substantial Asian populace in this region and the Park to Store is the premier Asian supermarket in this area,” he said. “It certainly will draw tremendous targeted visitors to the shopping centre.”

Foodstuff Court docket

But they are also hoping to appeal to non-Asian clients. A food court docket off the entrance to the supermarket is a great way to get a flavor for new dishes and flavors you may not be common with.

Just about every of the 11 food stuff courtroom distributors had a possibility to communicate about what they hope to carry to the purchasing and eating expertise.

“Though my spouse and children and I are not capable to convey the sights and appears listed here, we’d like to share with you the very simple still robust flavors and intoxicating smells of Taiwanese road foods,” mentioned Johnny Ma, manager of Night time Market Lisa’s Taiwanese Bistro, a person of the suppliers handing out samples at the event.

Other distributors include things like noodle bars, a tea store, and even a salon. Glimpse for Park to Shop’s grand opening ceremony on July 29.

Naperville Information 17’s Casey Krajewski reviews.