Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outages

Parts of the MercyOne computer system is currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an “IT security incident,” which caused some of its systems to shut down. Prepare for integration into Trinity Health. CommonSpirit is managing an IT security incident, which affects some of our facilities. As a precautionary step, we have taken certain IT systems offline, which may include Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems and others. Facilities follow existing protocols for outage system and is taking steps to reduce outages.” On Wednesday, patients and their families at MercyOne Medical Center in West Des Moines said they monitor their caregivers as they keep paper records. MercyOne classified the incident as an “IT outage” sharing the following statement: “MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use established downtime procedures for accuracy due to IT outages. Care teams are in constant contact with each other and document care through paper records. Our team is committed to ensuring safe, high-quality care for all patients. We continue to work with CommonSpirit around the clock to resolve the IT system outage MercyOne Central Iowa along with other CommonSpirit sites. We will continue to share updates as we learn more information from CommonSpirit.” Speak KCCI to patients and their families who have shared their concerns about MercyOne’s current procedures.” They said computers are down. And I thought, “Okay, computers are crashing.” Molly Tupf said, but then they said they had been off for 98 hours, and I thought, ” Well, that’s a big problem.” Taubf’s mother is in the hospital for treatment for Parkinson’s disease.” A history of health problems, so it’s really important for a caregiver to look at the history of the disease. health issues and to know which medication they have reactions to, and which medications are helpful to them, so when they can’t look at that history in a computer I’m worried,” said Topf. Tierra Mayberry has concerns, too. Her sister is being treated for pneumonia at MercyOne West. Mayberry says she knows the doctors and nurses are doing everything they can, but is concerned that computer problems have prevented them from seeing her sister’s medical history. “If they can’t get to her charts, how are they going to know what the drugs are, if there’s a change in medication, or even run tests to see what really hit her?” “Where was the contingency plan when they decided to go digital?” Mayberry said. Previous coverage:

