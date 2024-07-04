Patrick Bertoletti crowned new men’s champion in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

It’s the Fourth of July in New York City, and that can only mean one thing. No, not fireworks, not sweaty subway rides, and not family barbecues. It’s time for the famous hot dog eating contest at Nathan’s on Coney Island.

The contest has long been a fixture in New York City and a must-see midday TV show across the country. But this year’s event, which tests “competitive eaters” on how many hot dogs they can devour in 10 minutes, has crowned a new male champion for the first time in nearly a generation.

Patrick Bertoletti, 26, of Chicago, won the men’s title — or as Coney Islanders call it, the mustard belt — after eating 58 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

He took the title from Joey Chestnut, 40, who had won the competition 16 times but was disqualified. Bertoletti was ranked ninth among eateres before the competition, according to Major League Eating magazine, and beat out several other contenders who were being touted by event organizers as potential successors to Mr. Chestnut.