Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy connect instantly in first practice of training camp

We are not worthy! We are not worthy!

Xavier Worthy, the 28th pick in the first round (after the Chiefs traded to the Bills), made his first appearance in training camp. And it was great.

Via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Worth it Received a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. During the first 11v11 drills of the 2024 training camp.

The man who capped the 2023 season with a Super Bowl-winning touchdown pass is a believer.

“He’s adjusting well,” receiver Mecole Hardman said. “He’s got that speed, so I’m pretty sure we’re going to use him on a lot of deep stuff. So, I think right now it’s just a matter of getting the chemistry between him and Pat going and hopefully we can translate that into the season.”

Coach Andy Reid is also a believer.

“We just have to keep playing well here and keep learning,” Reid said via Teacher. “We’re just one player.” [practice] “They go in there and they have 12 of them, so he has a lot of information coming at him and formations and transitions and movements and all that stuff. But he did a good job today.”

They need him to perform well when the season starts, on Sept. 5 against the Ravens. And with Rashe Rice’s status still unclear (he looks like a very real possibility on the commissioner’s exempt list, given eight pending felony charges), they need Worthy to figure out the offense quickly.

That’s one of the reasons the Chiefs drafted Rice. Rice figured out how to run the offense right away. Some would say he was faster than Tyreek Hill.

Worthy, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash in Scouting Combine history, needs to be quick when it comes to preparing for a sprint starting in Week 1.