July 22, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy connect instantly in first practice of training camp

Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy connect instantly in first practice of training camp

Joy Love July 22, 2024 2 min read

We are not worthy! We are not worthy!

Leaders You deserve itThey deserve it.

Xavier Worthy, the 28th pick in the first round (after the Chiefs traded to the Bills), made his first appearance in training camp. And it was great.

Via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Worth it Received a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. During the first 11v11 drills of the 2024 training camp.

The man who capped the 2023 season with a Super Bowl-winning touchdown pass is a believer.

“He’s adjusting well,” receiver Mecole Hardman said. “He’s got that speed, so I’m pretty sure we’re going to use him on a lot of deep stuff. So, I think right now it’s just a matter of getting the chemistry between him and Pat going and hopefully we can translate that into the season.”

Coach Andy Reid is also a believer.

“We just have to keep playing well here and keep learning,” Reid said via Teacher. “We’re just one player.” [practice] “They go in there and they have 12 of them, so he has a lot of information coming at him and formations and transitions and movements and all that stuff. But he did a good job today.”

They need him to perform well when the season starts, on Sept. 5 against the Ravens. And with Rashe Rice’s status still unclear (he looks like a very real possibility on the commissioner’s exempt list, given eight pending felony charges), they need Worthy to figure out the offense quickly.

That’s one of the reasons the Chiefs drafted Rice. Rice figured out how to run the offense right away. Some would say he was faster than Tyreek Hill.

See also  49ers' Brandon Aiyuk named NFC Offensive Player of the Year for Week 1 - NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Worthy, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash in Scouting Combine history, needs to be quick when it comes to preparing for a sprint starting in Week 1.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2024 Open Golf Championship Live: Player standings and results as Billy Horschel leads the standings ahead of Round 4
5 min read

2024 Open Golf Championship Live: Player standings and results as Billy Horschel leads the standings ahead of Round 4

July 21, 2024 Joy Love
British Open third round table, live updates: Shane Lowry, Daniel Brown, Billy Horshill lead Saturday at Royal Troon
6 min read

British Open third round table, live updates: Shane Lowry, Daniel Brown, Billy Horshill lead Saturday at Royal Troon

July 20, 2024 Joy Love
2024 Open Golf Championship Live: Round 3 standings and results as Shane Lowry chases Claret Jug
6 min read

2024 Open Golf Championship Live: Round 3 standings and results as Shane Lowry chases Claret Jug

July 20, 2024 Joy Love

You may have missed

5 Zodiac Signs That Will Witness Exciting Predictions on July 22, 2024
5 min read

5 Zodiac Signs That Will Witness Exciting Predictions on July 22, 2024

July 22, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy connect instantly in first practice of training camp
2 min read

Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy connect instantly in first practice of training camp

July 22, 2024 Joy Love
34-Million-Year-Old Snake Discovered in Wyoming Changes Our Understanding of Evolution
2 min read

34-Million-Year-Old Snake Discovered in Wyoming Changes Our Understanding of Evolution

July 22, 2024 Cheryl Riley
New York Times Hints, Stories and Answers on “Strands” for Monday, July 22
3 min read

New York Times Hints, Stories and Answers on “Strands” for Monday, July 22

July 22, 2024 Len Houle