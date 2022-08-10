Paul Newman’s R30 horizon was the brightest of them all

picture : France Press agency ( Getty Images )

The sixth-generation Nissan Skyline may not have had a GT-R version, but it wasn’t a race-averse. The Distinguished super silhouette horizon Making a name for itself on racetracks across Japan, the beloved RS Turbo—with its factory two-tone paint job and big gold decals—has barely kept its sporting intentions hidden. Endorsement from Butch Cassidy himself certainly helped along this perception of the performance.

It’s no secret that Paul Newman was an accomplished professional racing driver as well as a legendary actor. What I didn’t know until today – thanks to a great Instagram page Japanese racing cars – It was through his relationship with Datsun via Bob Sharp’s SCCA apparel, Newman employed his trustworthy and confident smile to boost Skyline’s sales in Japan. The act is reinforced!

Horizon “R30” It was launched in 1981, but thanks to Nissan’s cunning television and print advertising campaigns, the Japanese public knew it as “Newman Skyline”. There was even a “Paul Newman version” of the R30 – Wikipedia He tells us it was really just a GT-ES Turbo with the racer’s signature badges and embroidery.

Japanese Racing Cars reminds us that Newman drove a very similar horizon Masahiro Hashemi’s heroic silhouette of the fifth group The structure is at a location filmed in Daytona. It wasn’t the same car, of course, but it was a replica. From the post:

Despite the similarities to the original Skyline Super Silhouette that Nissan/Hasemi Sport introduced in Super Silhouette races from Japan, the counterpart that Paul drove advertisements was just a Nissan-made replica that was just as fitting.

So this post kills another myth that Paul Newman “shared” the wheel of the R30 Super Silhouette with Masahiro Hasemi at a certain time between 1982/1983. In fact, Hashemi-san did not share his beast with anyone, and Paul drove a replica for promotional reasons.

This is what Doppelgänger to Neumann actually looked like:

Here’s one of the commercials she appeared in. Show at the end:

it is clear that “Fabulous” The R30 is an approximation of the Hasemi competition counterpart, but it nonetheless intimidates. Especially the “Paul Newman” label completely dominates the foot deep splitter. Remember, these were the days of blurry and color-bleeding CRT TVs, and Nissan wasn’t about to leave any doubt about the identity of the celebrity behind the wheel.

Likewise, print ads are very cheerful. I can’t include them in this post due to internet law, but you can check some of them yourself over here And the over here. While transiting this digital plane, why not stop at JRC Instagram page And give them a follow? I don’t subscribe to many IG accounts except for those belonging to friends and family, and their account is one of the select few.