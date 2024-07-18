Paul Skinis was the talk of the All-Star Game, but Jarren Duran won the MVP award.

ARLINGTON, Texas — This will forever be the debut of Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skinis, but Shohei Otani reminded everyone again at Tuesday night’s All-Star Game that he’s still the greatest player in the world, while Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran’s season added a new chapter.

The American League won the All-Star Game 5-3, with Duran joining Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski as the only Boston Red Sox center fielders to win the Most Valuable Player Award.

However, even after only playing the first inning of the game without recording a hit, everyone was still talking about Skinis.

He arrived in town on Sunday with his famous girlfriend Livvy Dunne and left with everyone at Globe Life Field thinking the All-Star Game could be an annual trip.

Skinis’ mind was blown growing up watching and idolizing these stars, and now he’s one of them. On Monday night, he sat next to Dodgers outfielder Tyler Glasnow and Pirates outfielder Brian Reynolds in the Home Run Derby. On Tuesday night, after pitching one inning, he sat next to Atlanta veteran Chris Sale on the bench and ate in the locker room with Glasnow and starters Hunter Green of the Cincinnati Reds and Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants.

“I think that’s the most amazing part of it,” Skinis said. “I think the most amazing part of it is that they accepted me and welcomed me with open arms into the club, and were so supportive, and watched me get started. It was really amazing.

“I definitely feel like I’m one of them.”

While most players leave after coming off an All-Star Game, Skinis chose to stay, and watched Otani hit a three-run homer over 400 feet in the third inning.

“I think I’ve been answering questions about Shohei for four or five years at the All-Star Games,” said Freddie Freeman, the All-Star first baseman and Ohtani’s teammate. “I still can’t find the words to describe what he does. We always talked about his pitching and his hitting, and now he’s recovering from his second Tommy John injury, and he’s still playing and playing like the best player in the game.”

“So, it’s pretty amazing.”

Skinis, who allowed Otani to score a goal last month, was very grateful that he was able to be a teammate one night with Otani and watch him inflict damage on someone else.

“It was really cool to watch him do it,” Skinis said. “It was really cool to watch him do it and meet him and all that.

“I don’t know of any better hitter I’ve faced in my career.

“So, to be able to share the field with him was surreal.”

National League players expressed similar sentiments about Skinis, talking to him about his amazing fastballs, his fast throws, his background as an Air Force Academy student, and now as one of the greatest rookies in history.

“It was great talking to him, I’ve talked to a lot of players and learned a lot from them,” Webb said.

What did you learn from Skinis?

“I wish I could, but I can’t throw 102,” Webb said with a laugh.

Skinis’s outing wasn’t as dramatic on the field. He opened the game by rousing first baseman Steve Cowan, who leads the majors with a .352 batting average. Gunnar Henderson, who has a .286 batting average and 28 home runs, was the next victim, hitting a 50-mph ball to the mound.

This is what sparked Juan Soto.

Soto competed with Skinis for seven pitches and got a walk when Skinis missed an 84.7 mph curveball, then again with a 100 mph fastball.

“I was trying to hit him hard,” Soto said. “I’m not going to lie.”

Aaron Judge, the American League home run champion who leads the majors with 34 home runs, pitched. Skins threw a 99.7 mph fastball. Judge swung and hit a ground ball to third base.

Skinny’s night is over.

“That was so cool,” Skinis said.

Which stadium will he remember most?

“That was probably the first time I ever dropped the ball,” he said, “just because I was there. I don’t think I passed out when I was there, but I was pretty close. It was cool to be on that hill, but just to be able to share that with my family and have them here and be able to experience that.”

It was certainly a night Duran will never forget, as he hit a no-hitter in the fifth inning on his first try. The big hit allowed him to highlight his advocacy for the mental health he struggled with early in his career. He wears a T-shirt under his Red Sox jersey that reads, “[Expletive] “They” and raised the MVP trophy with the words “Still Alive” written on his wrist.

And now he has some devices too.

“It’s hard to put into words, but honestly, I couldn’t stop thinking about my family,” Duran said. “It’s a surreal moment. …

“I mean, All-Star game, first home run, All-Star MVP. I’m so grateful. It’s hard to put into words.

“This will only hit me when I try to sleep tonight.

“Who knows if I’ll be able to sleep tonight.”

The one player you can be sure won’t be sleeping is All-Star outfielder Corbin Burnes. He didn’t arrive at the ballpark until Tuesday morning, having spent the past two days with his wife, son and newborn twin daughters. He played one inning and immediately headed home to Phoenix, where he planned to spend the rest of the All-Star break with his family.

“They’re just over two weeks old, so it was nice to be home and see them,” Burns said. “The last time I saw them, they were only two days old. It was hard to tell them apart at that point. I’m glad I can tell them apart now.”

“So, I’m going to go back, change some diapers, give the girls some bottles and spend as much time with them as I can before I head back.”

Of course, it would have been easy for Burns to skip the All-Star Game. There was no need for him to be there. And everyone would have understood that.

“I couldn’t do it,” he said. “Every year my wife says to me, ‘You never know when it might be your last time.’ So if I get the honor of being there, I think you should not only represent Major League Baseball, but also the team you’re on.

“I wanted to enjoy the experience.”

It turned out to be a night few will ever forget.

