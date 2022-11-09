Paulina Gretzky shares charming wedding photos

Paulina Gretsky and Dustin Johnson tied the knot in April. (Image via Instagram / paulinagretzky)

Paulina Gretsky He lives in marital bliss.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old gave fans another look at her lavish wedding to pro golfer Dustin Johnson. Common Form A series of pictures From April weddings On her Instagram story.

The couple tied the knot at the Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee after being engaged for nine years.

The mother-of-two began showing pictures of the country side next to the words “The Johnsons, 4/21/22” in reference to their wedding date. She also shared footage of the horses and sheep that live in the resort.

Gretzky also posted a collection of glamorous photos of the clothes and shoes she wore on her big day, including a cream jacket with diamonds accents and white rhinestone-encrusted heels by Jimmy Choo.

Polina Gretsky is on her way to the rehearsal dinner. (Image via Instagram / paulinagretzky)

Later in her stories, the “Grown Ups 2” alum shared photos of her and Johnson on their way to their wedding rehearsal.

Gretzky smiled for the camera in a little silver dress while her now-husband helped her into a golf cart.

She also added a shot of the couple and their two sons, Tatum, 7, and River, 4, who looked stylish in matching blue shirts.

Gretsky and Johnson with their two sons. (Image via Instagram / paulinagretzky)

Gretzky also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at its luxurious venue, with its outdoor cabanas and lush foliage.

At the rehearsal dinner, the table was elegantly set in gold and white, with candles and white tulips.

At the end of her stories, she shared shots of her sons manipulating a photo booth, and one of her father, Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Gretzky also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her luxury venue. (Image via Instagram / paulinagretzky)

This isn’t the first time the model has been shared wedding throwback.

In July, Gretsky post pictures Created by rareheadquartered in Vancouver.brilliance artistFrom her big day Pictures It is printed in black and white and finished with a glossy overlay.

In one photo, Wayne escorted his daughter to her lavish party. Its sheer amazing Vera Wang dress With her dangling neckline on full display, she held a bouquet of white flowers in her hands.

in another place Explode, ExplodePolina danced with her father during the reception, who looked at her with love.

