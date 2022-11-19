Peaks of the Leonid Meteor Shower: How to See It

The annual Leonid meteor shower peaks late Friday night.

According to NASA, the program Leonids are debris thrown by Comet Tempel-Tuttle Because it passes near the sun.

As bits of comet debris enter Earth’s atmosphere and burn up, they leave bright streaks across the night sky.

Observers can look directly over the shower, with bright meteors leaving a trail that lasts a few seconds.

However, the Moon is about 35% full and will have fewer faint meteors.

There will be about 15 to 20 meteors per hour under clear, dark skies.

The shower’s name comes from the constellation of Leo, the Leo, from which its meteors seem to radiate.

While The moon will rise in the east With Leo at midnight local time, the sky is best viewed further from the apparent point of origin by lying down and looking straight up.

Comet Tempel-Tuttle has been discovered twice independently.

