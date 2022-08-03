Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan – live: Russia says tensions should not be ‘underestimated’ as G7 criticizes China’s response

Nancy Pelosi sends an unmistakable message that America stands with Taiwan

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan aboard a US Air Force plane Wednesday evening, wrapping up a historic high-stakes visit that drew a slew of responses from China.

Beijing has warned that those who abuse it will be “punished”, while Chinese state media described the spokesman’s trip as a “shootout of war”.

China says it will hold nearly a week of military exercises that include live-fire exercises in six areas surrounding Taiwan, which the island has dubbed “the Siege”. Earlier, it imposed trade restrictions on some food and building materials.

Meanwhile, Russia backed China’s assertion that the trip was a deliberate attempt by Washington to anger Beijing, while a Kremlin spokesman said the tension arising from Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan “should not be underestimated.”

Pelosi received Taiwan’s highest civilian award during her meeting with the Taiwanese president earlier today, where she affirmed US support for democracy on the disputed island.

“We will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship,” Pelosi said in a letter.