Penelope Cruz wears a white lace maxi dress at On the Fringe photocall during the Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz looked ethereal while attending photography On the Fringe during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Tuesday.

The actress, 48, cut a chic figure in a long white dress with floral lace detailing while holding a matching leather handbag.

She wore a pair of massive hoop earrings, lifted her length with white heels and wore her dark brown locks in a modern fringe.

Fabulous! Penelope Cruz looked ethereal while attending photography On the Fringe during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Tuesday

Forming a storm for the paparazzi, she caused onlookers to blink and point while using her modeling skills.

He was soon joined by Academy Award-winning film director Juan Diego Boto and actors Luis Tosar and Alvaro Longoria for a group photo shoot on the red carpet.

Directed by Corey Tibert, the documentary On the Fringe stars Shane Adamczak, Tony Adams and Peter Carlon.

Looking good: The actress, 48, cuts a sleek figure in a long white dress with floral lace detailing while holding a matching leather handbag.

Out of this world: She wore a pair of huge hoop earrings, lifted her length with white heels and wore her dark brown locks in a modern fringe.

Show stop: Stirring up a storm for photographers, she caused spectators to get noticed and signaled while using her modeling skills

Its website description reads: “Every summer, a crew of theater artists travel across the country to perform on the Canadian festival circuit.

This roaming arena is a unique show that attracts thousands of performers from around the world determined to take back control of their creative productions and processes.

“Experience the highs and lows of life on the road through the eyes of four different groups of artists as they struggle to balance love, friendship, financial risk and artistic reward.”

Hot stuff: she never fails to bring her best fashion forward

Gang: He was soon joined by Academy Award-winning film director Juan Diego Boto and actors Luis Tosar and Alvaro Longoria for a group shot shot on the red carpet.

Elsewhere, Tessa Thompson looked sexy as she hit the dockside of the five-star Excelsior Hotel.

The actress, 38, flashed a glimpse of her midriff in a black bandeau and leather pants, while wearing a matching coat.

She framed her face with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and tied her reddish-brown locks into an elegant ponytail with a center parting.

Glowing: Penelope got her sparkle when she arrived on a pier

Impressively dressed: The Pirates Of The Caribbean star caused spectators to gasp

Looks great: you couldn’t look better if you tried

Beautiful: Penelope accentuated her natural beauty with a full face of flawless makeup

The Venice Film Festival is the oldest in the world and was first established in 1932, to celebrate filmmaking from around the world.

Attracts the biggest stars is held annually on the island of Lido in Lake Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema in Lungomare Marconi.

Julianne Moore is this year’s chair of the jury, a role that will see the star awarded the event’s highest honor, the Golden Lion for Best Film, as well as other official female makers throughout the festival.

See also The masked singer in season 7 reveals the firefly, the ring manager, the prince Rising: Elsewhere, Tessa Thompson looked sexy as she hit the dockside of the five-star Excelsior Hotel

Toned: The actress, 38, flashed a hint of her midriff in a black bandeau and leather pants set, while wearing a matching coat.

wow! She framed her face with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses

Gorgeous: She tied her brown locks in a sleek ponytail with a medium parting

Other members of this year’s jury include Argentine director Mariano Cohen, British writer Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays a fat professor, will also compete, along with films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking about the event’s lineup director, Alberto Barbera, said: “The program is more diverse than usual, putting proven filmmakers alongside directors in search of affirmation and, above all, talented newcomers who aspire to international recognition.”

But what still prevails is the feeling that “cinema still likes to try to explore ways of thinking, the big themes and the big questions, the deep relationships that connect people to one another, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push one’s gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”