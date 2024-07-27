July 27, 2024

Penguin Comic Con Evacuated After Fire

Roxanne Bacchus July 27, 2024 2 min read
Comic Con Fire

Jeffrey Vega

A fire broke out on the roof of the building hosting the San Diego Comic-Con event for HBO’s “The Penguin,” prompting an evacuation Friday evening. Sirens rang out during a press preview of the event. Members of the media, including reporters from diverseThey were removed by officials at about 7:30 p.m.

The multi-level installation featured an intricate and immersive experience that placed attendees inside the Iceberg Lounge, first seen in 2022’s “The Batman.” “The Penguin” is a spin-off from the blockbuster film directed by Matt Reeves, with Colin Farrell reprising his role as villainous gangster Oswald Cobblepot.

Several actors involved in the Penguin event were also evacuated from the building and were carried out of the venue by fire and police officials.

At least four fire engines were on the scene within minutes, along with San Diego Police, who cleared the area.

HBO representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. No injuries were reported among those attending the conference.

The Comic-Con activation represents the most generous promotional push yet for the DC Comics series. Production on “The Penguin” began in the spring of 2023 before being halted by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes. Filming resumed last November and the series is set to premiere on Max this fall, under the HBO brand.

In addition to Farrell, the Penguin cast includes Cristin Milioti, Michael Zegen, Clancy Brown, Rehnzi Velez, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Carmen Ejogo, Francois Chau, and David H. Holmes.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

